24小时时事新闻（12月9日） 24Hours
12月7日，美国加州伯克利，一名参与抗议警察暴力示威的学生试图摆脱警方控制。REUTERS/Noah Berger
12月7日，乌克兰Savur-Mohyla，一名男子带领孩子经过遭毁坏的战争纪念馆。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
12月7日，美国“第37届肯尼迪中心荣誉奖”颁奖典礼在华盛顿举行，总统奥巴马(右一)携第一夫人米歇尔(右二)共同出席。曾主演经典电影《阿甘正传》的奥斯卡影帝汤姆·汉克斯(左二)获得象征美国文化领域的最高荣誉的肯尼迪中心荣more
12月7日，俄罗斯希姆基，家具零售商宜家将一电影院内的座椅全部更换为家具，设置17张双人床让观众躺着观看电影。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
12月7日，澳大利亚悉尼歌剧院，参加一年一度“圣诞老人快跑”活动的人们合影留念，活动旨在为贫困儿童筹集善款。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
12月7日，菲律宾黎牙实比，台风“黑格比”登陆引发巨浪。台风“黑格比”袭击菲律宾中部地区，仍在重建中的台风海燕灾区恐遭二度重创。 REUTERS/Stringer
12月7日，波黑泽尼察，一名俄罗斯国家芭蕾舞团的演员等待《天鹅湖》开场。 REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
12月6日，墨西哥格雷罗，在首位被确认身份的受害学生 Alexander Mora Venancio家中，其母亲和姐妹掩面哭泣。墨西哥43名师范学校大学生失踪惨遭屠杀一案有新进展，调查人员通过DNA确认其中一名被害学生烧more
12月7日，香港金钟道，占中示威者在港府总部附近设置的帐篷区。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
12月7日，意大利米兰，警察在斯卡拉歌剧院前驱散一名示威者。 REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
路透年度图片--体育类
路透社公布2014年度体育类最佳图片，展现体育竞技之美。
路透年终盘点：Instagram热门美图
即将挥别2014年，路透编辑盘点在热门图片社交应用Instagram上最受关注的美图。
香港示威学生考虑停止抗争
香港学联将在下周决定是否呼吁示威者停止抗争。学联常委梁丽帼表示，部分人希望留守到最后一刻，需要尊重他们的意愿，但也要思考占领下去的意义。
本周中国区精选（11月28日-12月4日）
聚焦11月28日至12月4日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
