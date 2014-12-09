版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 9日 星期二 11:29 BJT

24小时时事新闻（12月10日）

12月8日，美国洛杉矶市中心一栋在建的七层公寓楼发生火灾被烧毁，消防人员站在废墟旁。大火殃及周边两栋建筑的玻璃大面积受损，临近的高速公路关闭。目前火灾原因不明，尚没有人员伤亡报告。 REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

2014年 12月 9日 星期二
12月8日，肯尼亚曼德拉，一辆开往内罗毕的巴士乘客等待接受警方的武器搜查。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 12月 9日 星期二
12月8日，印度新德里，警察护送被控强奸的司机Shiv Kumar Yadav离开法院。一名女乘客5日深夜用租车应用Uber软件叫车后被司机强奸，新德里市政府对Uber颁布禁令，禁止其在印度首都提供任何形式的服务。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2014年 12月 9日 星期二
12月8日，印尼雅加达，一名男子坐在穆阿潘泰港口的海堤上钓鱼。 REUTERS/Beawiharta

2014年 12月 9日 星期二
12月7日，巴西南圣卡埃塔诺，布满纹身的Vitor Martins穿上圣诞老人服饰。Vitor Martins全身94%的皮肤纹有纹身，在购物中心等场所扮演圣诞老人已有15年。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2014年 12月 9日 星期二
12月8日，美国国防部长哈格尔乘坐UH-60黑鹰直升机抵达科威特进行访问。 REUTERS/Mark Wilson/Pool

2014年 12月 9日 星期二
12月8日，美国纽约，英国威廉王子和凯特王妃出席英国驻纽约总领事馆的活动。威廉王子携和凯特王妃对美国展开为期3日的访问。 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Pool

2014年 12月 9日 星期二
12月8日，伊拉克巴格达郊区，伊拉克安全部队成员和什叶派士兵坐在车上吃饭。 REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

2014年 12月 9日 星期二
12月8日，英国巴克斯顿，雪地上印记。 REUTERS/Darren Staples

2014年 12月 9日 星期二
12月8日，美国纽约，一名男子参加“反警察暴力”示威。美国弗格森白人警察在执法时枪杀黑人青年引发的骚乱尚未彻底平息，纽约市大陪审团12月3日做出裁决，决定不起诉将黑人小贩加纳“锁喉”致死的纽约白人警察丹尼尔·科尔。 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2014年 12月 9日 星期二
