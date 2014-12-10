24小时时事新闻（12月11日）
12月9日，德国基督教民主联盟全国党代会在科隆举行，黑森州州长布菲耶(右)祝贺德国总理默克尔以97%的得票率再次当选基民盟主席。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
12月1日，位于印度古吉拉特邦的吉尔国家公园和野生动物保护区，一名护林员怀抱一只狮子幼崽。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
12月9日，香港金融区，一名提琴师在占中帐篷区拉大提琴。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
12月8日，纽约布鲁克林巴克莱中心球场，到访的英国威廉王子与凯特王妃和NBA传奇球星迪肯贝·穆托姆博(左二)一同观看布鲁克林网队和克利夫兰骑士队的比赛。 REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAYmore
12月9日，格鲁吉亚瓦兹亚尼军事基地，即将前往中非执行军事任务的士兵参加告别仪式。 REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
12月9日，菲律宾多洛雷斯镇，灾民聚集在海滩上等待救援物资。台风“黑格比”自6日袭击菲律宾以来，已经造成至少27人死亡、90余万人紧急撤离。REUTERS/Erik De Castro
12月9日，阿富汗喀布尔，长相酷似已故功夫明星李小龙的阿富汗青年阿布哈兹·沙库里在达鲁尔·阿曼宫练武术。REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
12月9日，美国纽约，警察(后)在犹太社区巴德卢巴维特奇全球总会内加强戒备。警察当日击毙了一名在布鲁克林区一所犹太教堂内挥刀伤人的男子。REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
12月9日，身穿防弹衣的美国国防部长查克·哈格尔9抵达伊拉克首都巴格达访问。REUTERS/Mark Wilson/Pool
12月8日，美国凤凰城，示威者向警察喊话，抗议一名白人警察击毙手无寸铁的34岁黑人青年Rumain Brisbon。 REUTERS/Deanna Dent
英威廉王子夫妇访美
英国威廉王子与凯特王妃首次以王室成员身份正式访美，行程紧凑，被形容为“旋风式”访问。
路透年度图片--娱乐类
路透公布2014年度娱乐类最佳图片，盘点娱乐圈年度盛事。
24小时时事新闻（12月10日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
宜家打造“床上影院”
家具零售商宜家将俄罗斯一家电影院内的座椅全部更换为17张宜家双人床，让观众可以躺着欣赏电影。
