24小时时事新闻（12月12日）

12月10日，约旦河西安城市拉姆安拉，巴勒斯坦联合政府定居点事务部长Ziad Abu Ein(左)在与以军的示威冲突中死亡。 REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
12月10日，以色列埃夫罗纳自然保护区，流向沙漠的原油。以色列埃拉特石油管道4日破裂，致使300万升原油泄漏。REUTERS/Baz Ratner
12月7日，肯尼亚巴林戈，一个逃婚的女孩被抓住。女孩的父母收下20头山羊、3头骆驼和10头奶牛的嫁妆，将不知情的女儿嫁至夫家。 REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
12月10日，阿根廷布宜诺斯艾利斯，2014南美杯决赛展开第二回合，阿根廷劲旅河床主场战胜哥伦比亚国民竞技，球迷燃放烟花庆祝。 REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
12月10日，香港占中示威者在金钟地区聚集。香港警方9日宣布，11日将协助执达吏在金钟和中环的“占中”区域执行禁制令,，对禁制令范围之外的道路也进行“全面清场”。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
12月10日，美国纽约，一名正义联盟NYC成员在市政厅外示威，抗议纽约大陪审团不起诉扼喉致死黑人小贩加纳的纽约白人警官丹尼尔。 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
12月10日，美国华盛顿，美国总统奥巴马当“圣诞老人”，扛着圣诞礼物造访海军陆战队，为“给孩子们的玩具”捐赠礼品。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
12月10日，美国纽约时代广场，一名街头表演者扮成自由女神矗立在雪中。 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
12月10日，诺贝尔奖颁奖典礼在挪威奥斯陆举行，巴基斯坦17岁英雄少女马拉拉领取诺贝尔和平奖。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
12月10日，摩纳哥国家元首阿尔贝二世亲王与夏琳王妃迎来双胞胎孩，以四十二响礼炮仪式宣布皇室双胞胎的诞生。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
