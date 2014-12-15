24小时时事新闻（12月16日）
12月13日，伊拉克卡尔巴拉，什叶派穆斯林为庆祝阿巴因节，抚摸伊玛目阿巴斯的陵墓朝圣。 REUTERS/Stringer
12月15日，澳大利亚悉尼一家咖啡馆发生人质劫持事件，警方包围事发咖啡馆。据目击者称，透过窗户可看见现场有黑白旗帜，与“伊斯兰国”的旗帜相似。 REUTERS/David Gray
12月14日，加沙城，巴勒斯坦哈马斯武装派别“卡桑旅”参加军演，庆祝哈马斯成立27周年。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
12月13日，美国奥克兰，一名参加示威活动的黑人女子恳请警察将其释放。美国多地爆发抗议警察暴力执法的示威游行。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
12月13日，第十六届NRJ音乐奖颁奖礼在法国戛纳举行，法国女星Frederique Bel亮相红地毯。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
12月14日，德国柏林，一名男子扮成圣诞老人坐在Kollhoff上。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
12月13日，土耳其思想家和诗人鲁米逝世741周年纪念活动在伊斯坦布尔举行，表演者跳传统“塞玛舞”。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer
12月13日，为期两周的联合国气候峰会在秘鲁利马举行，与会代表小憩。 REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
12月13日，英国伦敦丽都国会山，一名男子扮成北极熊参加400米趣味花式游泳比赛。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
12月13日，日本东京，民众挥舞国旗聆听首相安倍晋三演讲。安倍晋三所率领的自民党在第47届众议院选举中再次获胜。REUTERS/Yuya Shino
