24小时时事新闻（12月23日）
12月21日，美国纽约，两名女子在遇难警察纪念地相拥安慰。布鲁克林区两名警察20日在驾车巡逻时遭枪击身亡，枪手行凶后跑入附近一座地铁站饮弹自尽。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
12月21日，阿富汗帕克蒂亚省，一名美军士兵等待CH-47运输机降落。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
12月21日，塞拉利昂弗里敦，一名疑似感染埃博拉病毒死亡的患者遗体等待下葬。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
12月21日，哥伦比亚卡利，一名斗牛士飞身跃过斗牛。 REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
12月21日，印尼安汶湾，印尼海军炸毁了两艘涉嫌进行非法捕鱼活动的外籍渔船，渔船上悬挂着巴布亚新几内亚的国旗。 REUTERS/Antara Foto/Izaac Mulyawan
12月21日，突尼斯当日举行总统大选第二轮投票，呼声党领导人埃塞卜西自称击败现任总统马尔祖基在大选中获胜，其支持者燃放信号弹并挥舞国旗庆祝。这将是突尼斯在经历近4年政治过渡期后迎来首位民选总统。 REUTERS/Anismore
12月21日，危地马拉首都危地马拉城，一名消防员扮成圣诞老人从伯利兹桥上降下，为贫民区的孩子们分发圣诞礼物。 REUTERS/Josue Decavele
12月21日，罗马尼亚布加勒斯特，一名女子坐在国旗上，庆祝罗马尼亚推翻齐奥塞斯库政权25周年。 REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
12月21日，埃及政府再次开放与加沙地带接壤的拉法口岸，允许在加沙地带的巴勒斯坦人进入埃及，大量巴勒斯坦民众涌到拉法口岸等待入关。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
12月21日，叙利亚大马士革，在叙利亚政府军空袭中受伤的孩子在医院等待救治。 REUTERS/Badra Mamet
