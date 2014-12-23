24小时时事新闻（12月24日）
12月22日，克罗地亚萨格勒布，3000余人参与燃放天灯活动，庆祝即将到来的圣诞节。 REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
12月22日，巴基斯坦白沙瓦，遇难学生的亲属向正义运动党主席伊姆兰·罕(左)哭诉。白沙瓦军办学校16日发生遇袭事件，造成包括132名学生在内的141死亡、110余人受伤。REUTERS Fayaz Aziz
12月22日，美国纽约，一名警察经过纪念遭枪杀警察的横幅。布鲁克林区两名警察20日在驾车巡逻时遭枪击身亡，枪手行凶后跑入附近一座地铁站饮弹自尽。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
12月22日，梵蒂冈保禄六世大厅，人们用手机拍摄教皇方济各。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
12月20日，安徽阜阳，现年62岁的退休狱警张俊林耗时两年打造自制潜艇“神龙三号”。“神龙三号”采用不锈钢打造，长15米、宽2.1米、高3米，自重约25吨左右，能容纳20人。REUTERS/China Daily
12月14日，美国费城，被称“费城耶稣”的28岁青年Michael Grant脚踩冰刀打“曲棍球”。Michael Grant扮成耶稣在街头传福音已有8个月。 REUTERS/Mark Makela
11月4日，意大利罗马，收藏家Domenico Agostinelli坐在自己的平民博物馆中。Domenico Agostinelli被称为“时间守护者”，藏品种类五花八门。 REUTERS/Tony Gentile
12月22日，埃及政府再次开放与加沙地带接壤的拉法口岸，允许在加沙地带的巴勒斯坦人进入埃及，大量巴勒斯坦民众涌到拉法口岸等待入关。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
12月22日，英国伦敦，唱诗班在教堂内唱圣诞颂歌。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
12月22日，印度新德里，一名男子在晨雾中走出巷口。 REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
