24小时时事新闻（12月25日）
12月22日，以“雪国胜境 冰天大观”为主题的第十六届哈尔滨冰雪大世界于当日试开园。 REUTERS/Stringer
12月23日，约旦河西岸城市伯利恒，一名扮成圣诞老人的巴勒斯坦示威者与以色列边防警察发生争执。 REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma
12月23日，美国亚特兰大，一名剧院经理观望《刺杀金正恩》字幕上映广告。索尼影业称影片《刺杀金正恩》圣诞将在美国逾200家影院上映。 REUTERS/Tami Chappell
12月23日，美国纽约，几名警察在临时纪念地祭奠遭枪杀的两名警察。布鲁克林区两名警察20日在驾车巡逻时遭枪击身亡，枪手行凶后跑入附近一座地铁站饮弹自尽。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
12月23日，印尼雅加达，孩子们在被洪水浸泡的街道上玩耍。连日暴雨导致雅加达和万隆地区洪水成灾。 REUTERS/Beawiharta
12月23日，希腊议员在第二轮总统选举投票结束后离开议会。投票初步结果显示，唯一的候选人斯塔夫罗斯·季马斯并未取得当选总统所需的200张赞成票。 REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
12月23日，澳大利亚悉尼，马丁广场人质劫持案遇难者、Lindt咖啡馆经理Tori Johnson的葬礼在圣斯蒂芬斯教堂举行。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
12月23日，也门萨那，民众聚集在爆炸现场。萨那当日清晨发生连环爆炸，造成胡塞武装组织至少一人死亡。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
12月21日，肯尼亚图尔卡纳，一个男孩手扶父亲的步枪。图尔卡纳位于埃莱米三角地区，是肯尼亚和南苏丹的争议领土。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
12月23日，巴基斯坦伊斯兰堡，一名男子装饰贫民窟的圣诞树。 REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
产油大国排行榜
据美国中央情报局背景资料库，沙特原油产量居全球首位，美俄紧随其后。
路透年终盘点：经典舞台瞬间
即将挥别2014年，路透编辑为您盘点演唱会上的经典瞬间。
路透年终盘点：年度十大商业新闻
即将挥别2014年，路透编辑以专业的商业财经视角盘点本年度十大商业事件。
路透年度图片--动物类
路透公布2014年度动物类最佳图片，展现动物界的奇妙瞬间与野性之美。
