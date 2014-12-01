24小时时事新闻（12月2日） 24Hours
11月30日，警察使用胡椒喷雾驱散接近香港特首办公室的示威人群。香港警方12月1日凌晨以警棍和胡椒喷雾试图驱散数以千计意图包围政府总部的示威者。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11月30日，美国密苏里州弗格森，黑人青年迈克尔·布朗的父亲佩戴印有儿子头像的领带出席教堂活动。美国圣路易斯检察官11月24日宣布，弗格森镇枪杀迈克尔·布朗的白人警官达伦·威尔逊被免于起诉。 REUTERS/Adreemore
11月30日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一个女孩在政府军的空袭中受伤。政府军战机空袭反对派控制地区，造成9人死亡、多辆汽车和多栋房屋在空袭中被毁。 REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
11月30日，广州番禺，自然保护公园内栖息的火烈鸟。 REUTERS/Alex Lee
11月29日，贵州从江县举办民间民俗斗牛大赛。 REUTERS/Sheng Li
11月30日，英国基尔，竞争者参加慈善活动抛圣诞树比赛。参赛者要将一棵高1.8米、重约10公斤的树尽可能抛远抛高。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
11月30日，罗马教皇方济各乘坐飞机离开土耳其首都伊斯坦布尔。 REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
11月30日，法国极右翼政党国民阵线(FN)在里昂召开会议，马琳·勒庞(Marine Le Pen)再次当选党首。REUTERS/Robert Pratta
11月30日，耶路撒冷一所阿拉伯-犹太学校的教室疑遭犹太极端分子防火焚烧。 REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
11月28日，南非纽黑文，一个9岁的艾滋病患儿在服药后握住祖母的手。12月1日是时间艾滋病日。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
香港示威者与警方激烈冲突 HK conflict escalated
周一试图围堵香港政府总部的示威者与警方发生激烈冲突，导致政府总部暂时关闭。
本周中国区精选（11月21日-28日） China Weekly
聚焦11月21日至28日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly（14）
世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
路透11月照片精选(下) Pictures of Nov (2)
路透社全球摄影记者11月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
