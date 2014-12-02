24小时时事新闻（12月3日） 24Hours
12月1日，美国圣路易斯，华盛顿大学学生“躺尸”示威，抗议大陪审团决定不起诉枪杀黑人青年迈克尔·布朗的白人警察威尔逊。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
11月30日，泰国曼谷，一名绝症病人在艾滋病临终关怀中心伸出手臂。12月1日是世界艾滋病日。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
12月1日，瑞士日内瓦，法国艺术家Cedric Le Borgne的装置艺术品“Voyageurs”安装在楼顶。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
12月1日，瑞典斯德哥尔摩，逃亡中的美国前情报泄露者斯诺登获颁有“另类诺贝尔奖”之称的2014年瑞典“正确生活方式奖”。 REUTERS/Pontus Lundahl /TT News Agency
12月1日，美国加州Ezell Ford，警察制服一名示威者。自11月24日，美国示威者组织了全国性示威活动，为遭枪杀非裔青年布朗寻求公正。 REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
12月1日，罗马尼亚布加勒斯特，一名空军在参加国庆阅兵彩排前为同事化妆。 REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
12月1日，加沙东部，巴勒斯坦居民在房屋废墟前生火取暖。REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
12月1日，墨西哥奇尔潘辛戈，CETEG教师联盟成员手持仿真枪参加抗议游行，抗议相关部门对43名学生失踪案不作为。REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
11月30日，美国特雷西，工人在亚马逊配送中心工作，为圣诞节销售做准备。 REUTERS/Noah Berger
12月1日，澳大利亚悉尼，苹果店的标志显示成红色，以纪念世界艾滋病日，以提高民众对艾滋病病毒和艾滋病的认识、传递对确诊病人的关爱。 REUTERS/David Gray
尼泊尔屠杀动物献祭引发抗议 Nepal
尼泊尔印度教徒庆祝嘉蒂麦女神节，屠杀数十万头动物献祭，引发动物保护主义者们的齐声抗议。
24小时时事新闻（12月2日） 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
香港示威者与警方激烈冲突 HK conflict escalated
周一试图围堵香港政府总部的示威者与警方发生激烈冲突，导致政府总部暂时关闭。
本周中国区精选（11月21日-28日） China Weekly
聚焦11月21日至28日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
