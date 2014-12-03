24小时时事新闻（12月4日） 24Hours
12月2日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名男子穿过Bustan al-Qasr区域参加赛跑。 REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
12月2日，智利圣地亚哥，当代艺术博物馆前展出的名为“El ladrillo angular”的雕塑作品。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
12月1日，墨西哥城，一名抗议者高喊口号，抗议相关部门对43名学生失踪案不作为。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
12月2日，美国密苏里州韦伯斯特格罗夫，一名抗议者向警察喊话。自11月24日，美国示威者组织了全国性示威活动，为遭枪杀非裔青年布朗寻求公正。 REUTERS/Jim Young
12月2日，布基纳法索瓦加杜古，人们为死于反对总统孔波雷延长任期示威游行的逝者挖掘墓穴。 REUTERS/Joe Penney
12月2日，日本福岛索玛，日本众议院选举官方竞选活动启动，首相安倍晋三品尝当地特色烤鱼，以显示对农产品的支持。REUTERS/Issei Kato
12月2日，西班牙-摩洛哥边境，非洲非法移民试图翻越边境栅栏进入西班牙境内。 REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
12月2日， 一伙武装分子袭击肯尼亚东北部曼德拉地区一个采石场，造成至少36名工人丧生。 REUTERS/Stringer
12月2日，一年一度的时尚顶尖盛会维多利亚的秘密年度大秀在伦敦上演，美国超模卡莉·克劳斯(右)在表演嘉宾泰勒·斯威夫特献唱时走秀。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
12月1日，重庆，一名助理摄影师帮助一对新人拍摄婚纱照。 REUTERS/Stringer
