24小时时事新闻（12月5日） 24Hours
12月31日，美国纽约，民众在中央车站内“躺尸”，抗议白人警察上个月暴力执法致死非洲裔美国人埃里克·加纳。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
12月1日，乌克兰东部Slovyanoserbsk，当地精神疾病医院景象。该医院处于“卢甘斯克人民共和国”武装和政府军冲突区域，医院院长在炮击中身亡，180名员工中有一半已经逃离，遗留约400名患者。 REUTERS/more
11月21日，土耳其安卡拉，一个叙利亚难民男孩带着妹妹在住所前合影。 REUTERS/Umit Bektas
12月3日，澳大利亚麦克斯维尔，澳大利亚板球队队长迈克尔·克拉克在板球手菲利普·休斯的葬礼上讲话。现年25岁的休斯在11月25日的板球比赛遭板球击中头部受伤，于11月27日去世。 REUTERS/Cameron Smore
12月3日，德国柏林，抗议者在总理府前放置的煤块和铁锹。德国政府日前宣布为达成德国的减少废气排放目标，内阁同意在2020年之前减少二氧化碳排放量达7800万吨，同时推动业者关闭部分燃煤电厂。REUTERS/Hannibamore
12月3日，西班牙塞维利亚，塞维利亚国际马展上的纯种马。 REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
12月3日，奥地利Lichtenau，一辆汽车被冰雪覆盖。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
12月3日，也门萨那，伊朗驻也门大使官邸外发生一起自杀式爆炸事件，造成至少3人死亡，救援人员在爆炸现场搜寻幸存者。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
12月2日，巴西纳萨尔保利斯塔，干涸的Atibainha大坝上插着一面国旗。巴西遭遇80年不遇大旱，农业重要产区圣保罗州今年或遭受50年来最大损失。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce
12月3日，耶路撒冷，一名阿拉伯-犹太双语学校的老师为学生戴帽子。 REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
下一个
全球清廉指数榜出炉 中国排名下滑
非政府组织“透明国际”发布2014年清廉指数榜，丹麦蝉联榜首，土耳其和中国排名急剧下滑。
24小时时事新闻（12月4日） 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
西非埃博拉疫区的中国医疗队
埃博拉肆虐西非，中国派医疗队远赴埃博拉疫区，协助防控疫情，并向疫区国家提供大量援助物资。
维多利亚的秘密天使秀火辣上演
一年一度的时尚顶尖盛会维多利亚的秘密年度大秀在伦敦隆重登场。
精选图集
Yemen�s latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.