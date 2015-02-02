24小时时事新闻（2月2日）
2月1日，日本遇害人质后藤健二的母亲石堂顺子(右)在东京接受媒体采访。极端组织“伊斯兰国”当日凌晨通过互联网发布被该组织扣为人质的日本记者后藤健二遇害视频。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
1月30日，叙利亚艾因角某军营，一名库尔德女战士在军事训练中奔跑。 REUTERS/Rodi Said
1月31日，澳大利亚墨尔本，澳网公开赛头号种子小威以2比0击败莎拉波娃，获得第6座澳网冠军以及职业生涯第19座大满贯冠军。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
1月31日，土耳其边陲小镇苏鲁奇，一名从叙利亚科巴尼的难民妇女站在难民营附近。在美军和盟军空袭支援下，库尔德族地面部队在已从极端组织“伊斯兰国”(IS)手中夺回叙利亚重镇科巴尼。REUTERS/Umit Bektas
1月30日，尼日利亚贡贝，手持砍刀的士兵乘车沿街前行。 REUTERS/ Afolabi Sotunde
1月31日，约旦河西岸小镇Biet Ommar，抗议犹太定居点的巴勒斯坦人在门上悬挂巴勒斯坦已故领导人阿拉法特的肖像海报。 REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
1月31日，2015澳大利亚亚洲杯决赛在悉尼大球场举行，东道主澳大利亚队以2比1战胜韩国队夺冠。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
1月31日，保加利亚佩尔尼克，男子们身穿由动物皮毛制成的传统服装参加国际艺术节。 REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
1月31日，乌克兰顿涅茨克，一位妇女从水坑汲水。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
1月31日，希腊雅典，极右翼组织“金色黎明党”的支持者们行纳粹礼参加街头游行。自希腊陷入难以自拔的金融危机以来，右翼和新纳粹的支持者数量不断增加。REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
下一个
本周中国区精选（1月23日-30日）
聚焦1月23日至30日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
24小时时事新闻（1月30日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻（1月29日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻（1月28日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.