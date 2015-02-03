24小时时事新闻（2月3日）
2月2日，墨西哥墨西哥城，在庆祝耶稣诞生40天的表演后，演奏者们躺在草地上休息。 REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
2月2日，叙利亚大马士革，一名男子救助一名在空袭中受伤的男子，两个受伤的孩子在一旁等待救助。 REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
2月2日，乌克兰叶纳基耶沃，一名妇女站在遭炮击的房屋废墟旁痛哭。乌克兰东部停火协议破裂后，政府军和叛军接连爆发激战，最近集中在顿涅茨克周边地区。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
2月2月，美国芝加哥，一名男子经过密歇根湖畔被冰封的树木。芝加哥地区遭遇极寒天气。 REUTERS/Jim Young
2月2日，乌克兰基辅，艾达营的士兵抗议升级，在国防部大门口焚烧轮胎，以抗议该营强遭解散。 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
2月2日，香港，阿里巴巴集团董事局主席马云在交流会上演讲，与香港青年分享创业经历。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2月2日，巴基斯坦白沙瓦，一名阿富汗难民母亲守护熟睡的孩子，等待联合国难民署将其遣返阿富汗。 REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
1月30日，纹身国际博览会在委内瑞拉举行，一名纹身爱好者接受眼球纹身。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
2月2日，英国伦敦，一辆91路双层巴士在行驶中撞上路边的大树，导致顶层脱落，造成部分乘客及路人受伤。 REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
2月2日，意大利威尼斯，游客穿过被水淹没的圣马可广场。 REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
