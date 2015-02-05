24小时时事新闻（2月5日）
2月4日，日本首相安倍晋三出席国会众院预算委员会会议，并表示针对本次日本人质绑架事件，将派遣内阁成员参加2月18日、19日在美国华盛顿召开的反恐会议，以在反恐问题上寻求国际社会协助。 REUTERS/Toru Hanaimore
2月4日，台湾复兴航空一架小型客机在台北南港坠落基隆河，目前造成至少31人遇难、15人受伤，仍有12人等待救援。(救援人员乘皮划艇从浸泡在河中的失事客机上搜救。) REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
2月4日，乌克兰德巴尔切夫，一位妇女看到别人登上撤离车辆后哭泣。因乌东部战事再次激烈，基辅中央政府答应协助民众从被包围的德巴尔切夫撤离，但因资源有限，每天有成千上万人在交火中绝望求生。REUTERS/Sergey Polmore
2月4日，宝龙拍卖公司在法国巴黎大展览馆举办老爷车展，多款老爷车亮相。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
2月4日，乌克兰乌格列戈尔斯克，一名顿涅茨克武装部队成员站在房屋残骸前。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
2月4日，南非Mohlakeng，一名警察(未在画面中)拍摄当地居民哄抢外国超市。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
2月4日，英国罗瑟勒姆镇理事会大楼远景。1997年至2013年期间，至少有1400名未成年人在英国小城罗瑟勒姆(人口约26万)遭受严重的性虐待。REUTERS/Darren Staples
2月4日，梵蒂冈，教皇方济各在保罗六世大厅内祝福新婚夫妻。 REUTERS/Tony Gentile
2月4日，约旦安曼，约旦安全部队离开Swaqa监狱。约旦当天早晨将女极端分子赛义达·里沙维处死，同时被处死的还有另一名扣押的“基地”组织成员。据阿拉伯半岛电视台援引约旦电视台称，约旦当局是为了回应此前约旦飞行员卡萨斯贝之more
2月4日，美国纽约州威彻斯特县，与货车相撞的失事车辆被吊离事故现场。一辆满载乘客的列车与一辆停在轨道上的运动型多用途车(SUV)相撞，造成包括1名被撞汽车女司机在内的至少7人死亡。 REUTERS/Shannon Stamore
24小时时事新闻（2月4日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻（2月3日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻（2月2日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
本周中国区精选（1月23日-30日）
聚焦1月23日至30日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
