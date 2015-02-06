24小时时事新闻（2月6日）
2月5日，约旦王后拉尼娅在卡拉克慰问被“伊斯兰国”杀害的约旦飞行员Muath al-Kasaesbeh家属。 在REUTERS/Petra News Agency
2月5日，乌克兰顿涅茨克，街道上的居民楼满目疮痍。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
2月5日，乌克兰德巴尔切夫，当地居民等待登上撤离车辆。因乌东部战事再次激烈，基辅中央政府答应协助民众从被包围的德巴尔切夫撤离，但因资源有限，每天有成千上万人在交火中绝望求生。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanichmore
2月4日，巴西伊加拉塔，一名居民手持城区照片在雅瓜水库前拍照。巴西东南部目前正受到自1930年以来最严重干旱的考验，全国大约有4600万人面临缺水和断电危险，约占全国总人口的四分之一。 REUTERS/Nacho Docmore
2月5日，瑞士Lussy，一辆汽车行驶在暴风雪中。当地遭遇强风天气，路面被吹起大量的雪粒，交通受阻。REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
2月5日，北京火车站，透过列车车窗，看到乘客在车厢内休息。据交通运输部消息，预计2015年春运全国旅客发送量将达到28.07亿人次，比2014年增长3.4%。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2月5日，叙利亚大马士革附近，一个在叙反对派武装炮击中受伤的女孩被送往医院救治。 REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
2月5日，台北南港，坠毁的ATR-72客机残骸被打捞上岸。坠机事件已造成至少31人遇难、15人受伤、另有12人失联。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
2月4日，以色列阿什杜德，观众与爱犬一起观看冲浪比赛。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
2月5日，2015年非洲国家杯在赤道几内亚马拉博举行，防暴警察在球迷冲突中护送一名球员离场。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
