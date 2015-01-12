版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 12日 星期一 11:39 BJT

24小时时事新闻（1月13日）

1月11日，法国民众手持遇难者眼部照片在巴黎街头参加反恐大游行。法国全国至少有370万人参加了大游行，是法国历来最大规模的公共游行。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2015年 1月 12日 星期一
1月11日，法国巴黎，多国政要手臂相挽参加反恐大游行，向近期恐怖袭击中的遇难者致敬。(前排由左至右)以色列总理内塔尼亚胡、马里总统易卜拉欣·布巴卡尔·凯塔、法国总统奥朗德、德国总理默克尔、欧洲理事会主席图斯克和巴勒斯坦民族权力机构主席阿巴斯参加游行。 REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

2015年 1月 12日 星期一
1月11日，英国伦敦，一名男模为莫斯奇诺(Moschino)品牌走秀。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2015年 1月 12日 星期一
1月11日，第37届达喀尔拉力赛开始马拉松赛段较量，选手进行从智利伊基克至玻利维亚乌尤尼的第七赛段比赛。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

2015年 1月 12日 星期一
1月11日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，一名参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动的男子地铁站候车。由美国民间组织“处处即兴”发起的“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动旨在让人们尝试摒弃保守，为生活增加乐趣。REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2015年 1月 12日 星期一
1月11日，印度阿拉哈巴德，在寒冷的夜晚里，男孩们在亚穆纳河上绑船。 REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

2015年 1月 12日 星期一
1月10日，叙利亚土耳其边境伊德利卜的Al-Karameh难民营，流离失所的女孩从帐篷内向外探头张望。叙利亚、黎巴嫩和约旦周边地区经历一系列暴风雪袭击，狂风、大雪以及气温骤降使得居住在临时庇护所的叙利亚难民深受影响。REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

2015年 1月 12日 星期一
1月11日，第72届金球奖颁奖典礼在洛杉矶举行，被授予终生成就奖的影星乔治·克鲁尼携妻子阿迈勒现身红地毯。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2015年 1月 12日 星期一
1月11日，罗马尼亚布加勒斯特，一对情侣在空旷的地铁站内拥吻。 REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2015年 1月 12日 星期一
1月11日，日本千叶县习志野市，日本海岸自卫队进行新年军演，约500人参加演习。REUTERS/Yuya Shino

2015年 1月 12日 星期一
