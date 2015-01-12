24小时时事新闻（1月13日）
1月11日，法国民众手持遇难者眼部照片在巴黎街头参加反恐大游行。法国全国至少有370万人参加了大游行，是法国历来最大规模的公共游行。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
1月11日，法国巴黎，多国政要手臂相挽参加反恐大游行，向近期恐怖袭击中的遇难者致敬。(前排由左至右)以色列总理内塔尼亚胡、马里总统易卜拉欣·布巴卡尔·凯塔、法国总统奥朗德、德国总理默克尔、欧洲理事会主席图斯克和巴勒斯坦民more
1月11日，英国伦敦，一名男模为莫斯奇诺(Moschino)品牌走秀。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
1月11日，第37届达喀尔拉力赛开始马拉松赛段较量，选手进行从智利伊基克至玻利维亚乌尤尼的第七赛段比赛。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
1月11日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，一名参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动的男子地铁站候车。由美国民间组织“处处即兴”发起的“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动旨在让人们尝试摒弃保守，为生活增加乐趣。REUTERS/Edgard Garrido more
1月11日，印度阿拉哈巴德，在寒冷的夜晚里，男孩们在亚穆纳河上绑船。 REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
1月10日，叙利亚土耳其边境伊德利卜的Al-Karameh难民营，流离失所的女孩从帐篷内向外探头张望。叙利亚、黎巴嫩和约旦周边地区经历一系列暴风雪袭击，狂风、大雪以及气温骤降使得居住在临时庇护所的叙利亚难民深受影响。REmore
1月11日，第72届金球奖颁奖典礼在洛杉矶举行，被授予终生成就奖的影星乔治·克鲁尼携妻子阿迈勒现身红地毯。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
1月11日，罗马尼亚布加勒斯特，一对情侣在空旷的地铁站内拥吻。 REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
1月11日，日本千叶县习志野市，日本海岸自卫队进行新年军演，约500人参加演习。REUTERS/Yuya Shino
