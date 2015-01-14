24小时时事新闻（1月15日）
1月13日，法国《查理周刊》新任主编Gerard Briard(左)、专栏作家Patrick Pelloux(中)在新闻发布会上难掩悲伤。武装分子1月7日袭击法国《查理周刊》杂志社巴黎总部，造成12人死亡、11人受伤。 more
1月13日，耶路撒冷，人们为巴黎杂货店袭击遇难者致哀。32岁的劫匪阿梅迪·库利巴利于1月8日在巴黎南郊打死一名女警后袭击一家犹太食品杂货店，杀害4名人质，最终被警方击毙。REUTERS/Ammar Awad
1月13日，泰国曼谷，一家于1999年被大火烧毁的百货公司如今变成“养鱼楼”。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
1月13日，印度萨格尔岛，一名印度教苦行僧在恒河与孟加拉湾交汇处沐浴，迎接即将到来的传统节日桑格拉提节。 REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
1月12日，伊拉克Al-Nibai，什叶派战机在与IS武装分子的交战中扫射。 REUTERS/Stringer
1月13日，瑞士乌尔奈施附近小村，男子们身穿传统服装佩戴牛铃以驱赶“邪灵”。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
1月13日，斯里兰卡科伦坡，一名僧侣在BMICH会议中心参加宗教活动。教皇方济各于1月12日晚抵达斯里兰卡，开始为期一周的亚洲之行。 REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini
1月13日，在奥斯卡影后路易丝·赖纳的葬礼上，其女儿抚摸母亲棺椁。路易丝·赖纳是好莱坞黄金时期第一位连续获得两届奥斯卡奖杯的女星，于2014年12月30日去世，享年104岁。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregormore
1月13日，加沙地带贾巴利亚难民营，现年15岁的巴勒斯坦女孩Manar Al-Shinbari(右)在以色列的炮击中失去双腿，她的母亲和三个哥哥在炮击中遇难。 REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
1月13日，法国警察厅在巴黎为在恐怖袭击事件中丧生的三名警察举行葬礼，法国总统奥朗德出席，并向牺牲的警察授予军团勋章。 REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
