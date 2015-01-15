24小时时事新闻（1月16日）
1月14日，印尼国家搜救局首席官员班邦在雅加达召开的新闻发布会上表示，参与搜寻亚航失事航班QZ8501的一艘新加坡海军舰只已找到客机机身残骸。 REUTERS/Pius Erlangga
1月4日，葡萄牙马卡斯海滩，一架救援直升机搜寻因船只遇难而失踪的5名渔民。 REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
1月13日，法国警察厅在巴黎为在恐怖袭击事件中丧生的三名警察举行葬礼，警员们为遇难同事Franck Brinsolaro扶棺。 REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool
1月16日，班牙小村San Bartolome de Pinares，一名“勇士”骑马穿过篝火烈焰，庆祝传统节日圣安东尼节的到来。REUTERS/Juan Medina
1月14日，斯里兰卡科伦坡，一名天主教徒用手机拍摄罗马教皇方济各。罗马教皇方济各于1月13日抵达斯里兰卡，开启为期一周的亚洲两国行。 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
1月14日，北爱尔兰德里，一名女子在雪中前行。100余所学校在北爱尔兰北部冰雪天气后关闭。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
1月14日，印度艾哈迈达巴德，青年们放飞纸灯笼，纪念桑格拉提节，又称风筝节。 REUTERS/Amit Dave
1月14日，也门萨那，一家商场的待售电视屏幕上展示袭击巴黎《查理周刊》的谢里夫·库阿齐和赛义德·库阿齐兄弟照片。有消息人士称，库阿齐曾前往也门接受训练。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
1月14日，墨西哥华雷斯，抗议墨西哥总统涅托到访的示威者拉动铁栅，试图阻止防暴警察的驱赶。 REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
1月14日，香港特首梁振英在立法会发表发表2015年《施政报告》，抗议的泛民立法会议员陈志权被保安带离会场。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
