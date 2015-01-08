版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 8日 星期四 15:38 BJT

24小时时事新闻（1月9日）

1月7日，也门萨那，一所警察学院正门处发生汽车炸弹爆炸事件，造成数十人伤亡。(爆炸事件现场的照片碎片。) REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2015年 1月 8日 星期四
1月7日，摩纳哥亲王阿尔伯特二世与夏琳王妃抱着他们的龙凤胎在皇宫阳台上与公众见面，这是皇室龙凤胎的首次公开露面。 REUTERS/Sebastien Nogier/Pool

2015年 1月 8日 星期四
1月7日，香港政务司司长林郑月娥在立法会会议上说明特区政府的三点立场和看法，泛民议员们举着象征民主运动的黄色的雨伞离开立法会。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2015年 1月 8日 星期四
1月7日，法国讽刺刊物《查理周刊》巴黎办公室遭恐怖袭击，包括两名警员在内的12人丧生，这是法国40年来死亡人数最多的一次恐怖袭击。(消防人员用担架运送一名袭击受害者。) REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2015年 1月 8日 星期四
1月7日，从中国上海出发的世界最大集装箱船“中海环球”号首航抵达英格兰东南部萨福克郡的费利克斯托港。“中海环球”货轮长400米，宽54米，约10层楼高，船体超过4个标准足球场，可装载19100个集装箱。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2015年 1月 8日 星期四
1月7日，巴基斯坦卡拉奇，一名男子在克里夫顿海滩观察一只死海龟。 REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2015年 1月 8日 星期四
1月7日，美国华盛顿，奥巴马专机“海军一号”在白宫南草坪着陆时掀起狂风暴雪，媒体记者纷纷躲避。 REUTERS/Larry Downing

2015年 1月 8日 星期四
1月7日，智利圣地亚哥，一名国营矿业公司旗下本塔纳斯铜冶炼厂的工人在车间工作。 REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

2015年 1月 8日 星期四
1月7日，加沙地带，一名巴勒斯坦儿童透过家中墙壁上的大洞向外张望。在以色列近50天的空袭打击中，巴勒斯坦加沙地带几乎变成废墟。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2015年 1月 8日 星期四
1月7日，俄罗斯斯塔夫罗波尔，哥萨克人身穿传统服装守卫喀山大教堂。 REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2015年 1月 8日 星期四
