24小时时事新闻（1月9日）
1月7日，也门萨那，一所警察学院正门处发生汽车炸弹爆炸事件，造成数十人伤亡。(爆炸事件现场的照片碎片。) REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
1月7日，摩纳哥亲王阿尔伯特二世与夏琳王妃抱着他们的龙凤胎在皇宫阳台上与公众见面，这是皇室龙凤胎的首次公开露面。 REUTERS/Sebastien Nogier/Pool
1月7日，香港政务司司长林郑月娥在立法会会议上说明特区政府的三点立场和看法，泛民议员们举着象征民主运动的黄色的雨伞离开立法会。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
1月7日，法国讽刺刊物《查理周刊》巴黎办公室遭恐怖袭击，包括两名警员在内的12人丧生，这是法国40年来死亡人数最多的一次恐怖袭击。(消防人员用担架运送一名袭击受害者。) REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
1月7日，从中国上海出发的世界最大集装箱船“中海环球”号首航抵达英格兰东南部萨福克郡的费利克斯托港。“中海环球”货轮长400米，宽54米，约10层楼高，船体超过4个标准足球场，可装载19100个集装箱。 REUTERSmore
1月7日，巴基斯坦卡拉奇，一名男子在克里夫顿海滩观察一只死海龟。 REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
1月7日，美国华盛顿，奥巴马专机“海军一号”在白宫南草坪着陆时掀起狂风暴雪，媒体记者纷纷躲避。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
1月7日，智利圣地亚哥，一名国营矿业公司旗下本塔纳斯铜冶炼厂的工人在车间工作。 REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
1月7日，加沙地带，一名巴勒斯坦儿童透过家中墙壁上的大洞向外张望。在以色列近50天的空袭打击中，巴勒斯坦加沙地带几乎变成废墟。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
1月7日，俄罗斯斯塔夫罗波尔，哥萨克人身穿传统服装守卫喀山大教堂。 REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
下一个
CES科技“潮品”荟萃
一年一度的CES消费电子展如约而至，除各种消费电子“潮品”外，汽车展品亦吸引眼球。
隔岸看朝鲜
朝鲜与中国边境城市丹东仅一江之隔，路透摄影记者实拍朝鲜边境，记录朝鲜士兵和民众的工作、生活侧面。
走进童话般的冰雪王国--哈尔滨冰雪节
第31届“中国·哈尔滨国际冰雪节”于2015年1月5日晚开幕，哈尔滨冰雪大世界园区内打造“冰雪城堡”宛如童话世界。
摇滚歌星“猫王”模仿大赛
英国伯明翰举行欧洲埃尔维斯锦标赛，选手们通过模仿美国著名摇滚歌星“猫王”埃尔维斯·普雷斯利向其致敬。
精选图集
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.