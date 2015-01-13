24小时时事新闻（1月14日）
1月12日，墨西哥伊瓜拉，一名抗议者攻击警察盾牌。43名学生失踪事件不断在墨西哥引发示威抗议和暴力骚乱，抗议人群要求政府整顿社会治安、揭开案件真相。 REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
1月12日，巴基斯坦拉合尔，一个男孩怀抱妹妹站在贫民窟外。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
1月12日，尼泊尔勒利德布尔，一名男子在砖厂运砖。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
1月12日，北美第一大车展底特律车展正式拉开帷幕，日产发布2016款Titan皮卡。REUTERS/Mark Blinch
1月12日，印尼加里曼丹岛一处军事基地，亚航失事客机QZ8501的一个黑匣子被打捞出水，搜救人员准备移交装有黑匣子的手提箱。 REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
1月12日，印度萨格尔岛，印度教朝圣者在恒河和孟加拉湾交汇处祈祷，迎接即将到来的传统节日桑格拉提节。REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
1月12日，第37届达喀尔拉力赛开始马拉松赛段较量，选手进行从智利伊基克至玻利维亚乌尤尼的第七赛段比赛。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
2015年1月11日，孟加拉达卡，大批穆斯林信徒在世界穆斯林大会第三天的“最终祈祷”结束后乘火车离开。 REUTERS/Stringer
1月12日，2014年国际足联颁奖典礼在瑞士苏黎世举行，C罗蝉联国际足联金球奖，从国际足联主席布拉特手中接过奖杯。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
1月12日，美军中央司令部的推特及YouTube官方账号遭黑客入侵，时间长约30分钟。(截屏显示遭入侵的美军中央司令部推特账号。) REUTERS/Staff
下一个
不穿裤子搭地铁
一年一度的"不穿裤子搭地铁"活动在全球火热展开，为乘坐地铁的上班族们带来新奇、刺激的体验，给平淡生活增添乐趣。
群星逐鹿金球奖
第72届金球奖颁奖礼在美国加州贝弗利山希尔顿酒店举行，电影电视明星齐聚一堂“打响”2015年红毯颁奖季第一战。
多国政要参加法国反恐大游行
多国政要周日手臂相挽，参加巴黎逾百万民众反恐大游行，向近期恐怖袭击中的遇难者致敬。
智能机器人大比拼
智能机器人既接受人类指挥，又可运行预先编排的程序，也可根据以人工智能技术制定的原则纲领行动，或将改变人类的未来生活。
精选图集
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.