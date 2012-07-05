24小时时事新闻(7月6日) 24hours

版本:
中国
24小时时事新闻(7月6日)

A helicopter drops water on the north flank of the Fontenelle Fire outside Big Piney, Wyoming, July 4, 2012. Over 800 firefighters are working 15 hour shifts battling the fire that has exceeded 56,000 acres, according to fire information services. Record fire danger and long stretches of the red flag warning days have made it challenging to control. The crews are working and sleeping in close proximity to the fire in an effort to contain it. The blaze, burning in dead and thick stands of timber, started on June 24 and is currently 15 percent contained. Recently firefighting crews from as far away as Alaska have arrived to fight it. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT DISASTER)

2012年 7月 5日 星期四
A helicopter drops water on the north flank of the Fontenelle Fire outside Big Piney, Wyoming, July 4, 2012. Over 800 firefighters are working 15 hour shifts battling the fire that has exceeded 56,000 acres, according to fire information services. Record fire danger and long stretches of the red flag warning days have made it challenging to control. The crews are working and sleeping in close proximity to the fire in an effort to contain it. The blaze, burning in dead and thick stands of timber, started on June 24 and is currently 15 percent contained. Recently firefighting crews from as far away as Alaska have arrived to fight it. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT DISASTER)
Coal miners fire handmade rockets during a clash with the Spanish national riot police inside "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. The coal miners are protesting against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso (SPAIN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT ENERGY)

2012年 7月 5日 星期四
Coal miners fire handmade rockets during a clash with the Spanish national riot police inside "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. The coal miners are protesting against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso (SPAIN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT ENERGY)
A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION)

2012年 7月 5日 星期四
A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION)
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (R), a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", talks to an acquaintance as she sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow July 4, 2012. Three members of the all-woman punk band "Pussy Riot" were detained on February 21, 2012, after they stormed into Moscow's main cathedral to sing a protest song against Vladimir Putin and criticised the Russian Orthodox Church's support for Putin. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (RUSSIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST RELIGION CRIME LAW)

2012年 7月 5日 星期四
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (R), a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", talks to an acquaintance as she sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow July 4, 2012. Three members of the all-woman punk band "Pussy Riot" were detained on February 21, 2012, after they stormed into Moscow's main cathedral to sing a protest song against Vladimir Putin and criticised the Russian Orthodox Church's support for Putin. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (RUSSIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST RELIGION CRIME LAW)
A boy cries as he is circumcised by a doctor during a mass circumcision in Medan, located in Indonesia's North Sumatra province July 4, 2012. About 116 boys participated in a free mass circumcision provided by a local foundation during the school holidays. REUTERS/Ronni Bintang (INDONESIA - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY)

2012年 7月 5日 星期四
A boy cries as he is circumcised by a doctor during a mass circumcision in Medan, located in Indonesia's North Sumatra province July 4, 2012. About 116 boys participated in a free mass circumcision provided by a local foundation during the school holidays. REUTERS/Ronni Bintang (INDONESIA - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY)
Participants rest before a scientific seminar to deliver the latest update in the search for the Higgs boson at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Meyrin, near Geneva July 4, 2012. Scientists hunting the elusive subatomic "Higgs" particle will unveil findings on Wednesday that take them nearer to understanding how the Big Bang at the dawn of time gave rise to stars, planets and even life. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse (SWITZERLAND - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY EDUCATION SOCIETY)

2012年 7月 5日 星期四
Participants rest before a scientific seminar to deliver the latest update in the search for the Higgs boson at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Meyrin, near Geneva July 4, 2012. Scientists hunting the elusive subatomic "Higgs" particle will unveil findings on Wednesday that take them nearer to understanding how the Big Bang at the dawn of time gave rise to stars, planets and even life. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse (SWITZERLAND - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY EDUCATION SOCIETY)
France's member of the European Parliament Rachida Dati takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler (FRANCE - Tags: POLITICS)

2012年 7月 5日 星期四
France's member of the European Parliament Rachida Dati takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler (FRANCE - Tags: POLITICS)
Spain's Queen Sofia reacts as she welcomed by school children upon her arrival at the Camalig Evacuation Center for Natural Disasters, which is funded by a Spanish government agency, during her visit to Legaspi city, south of Manila July 4, 2012. Queen Sofia is on a five-day visit to the Philippines and will personally inspect projects funded by Agencia Espanola de Cooperacion International para el Desarrollo (AECID). REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco (PHILIPPINES - Tags: POLITICS ROYALS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2012年 7月 5日 星期四
Spain's Queen Sofia reacts as she welcomed by school children upon her arrival at the Camalig Evacuation Center for Natural Disasters, which is funded by a Spanish government agency, during her visit to Legaspi city, south of Manila July 4, 2012. Queen Sofia is on a five-day visit to the Philippines and will personally inspect projects funded by Agencia Espanola de Cooperacion International para el Desarrollo (AECID). REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco (PHILIPPINES - Tags: POLITICS ROYALS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A beached humpback whale lies on the shore near Puerto Eten, 23 km (14 miles) south of Chiclayo July 3, 2012. Government specialists collected samples from the 7-metre (23 feet), 3-ton cetacean yesterday to determine the cause that led it to be stranded on the shore, according to local media. REUTERS/Heinz Plenge (PERU - Tags: ENVIRONMENT ANIMALS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2012年 7月 5日 星期四
A beached humpback whale lies on the shore near Puerto Eten, 23 km (14 miles) south of Chiclayo July 3, 2012. Government specialists collected samples from the 7-metre (23 feet), 3-ton cetacean yesterday to determine the cause that led it to be stranded on the shore, according to local media. REUTERS/Heinz Plenge (PERU - Tags: ENVIRONMENT ANIMALS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Francisco of the Spanish company El Cobrador del Frac (The Debt Collector in Top Hat and Tails) rings the doorbell of a house in Pozuelo de Alarcon, outside Madrid July 4, 2012. The company specialises in sending men dressed in tailcoats to make debtors pay up. REUTERS/Andrea Comas (SPAIN - Tags: BUSINESS SOCIETY)

2012年 7月 5日 星期四
Francisco of the Spanish company El Cobrador del Frac (The Debt Collector in Top Hat and Tails) rings the doorbell of a house in Pozuelo de Alarcon, outside Madrid July 4, 2012. The company specialises in sending men dressed in tailcoats to make debtors pay up. REUTERS/Andrea Comas (SPAIN - Tags: BUSINESS SOCIETY)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) looks at Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti during a meeting at Villa Madama in Rome July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi (ITALY - Tags: POLITICS)

2012年 7月 5日 星期四
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) looks at Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti during a meeting at Villa Madama in Rome July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi (ITALY - Tags: POLITICS)
Firefighter Alex Abols monitors fire on the north flank of the Fontenelle Fire outside Big Piney, Wyoming, July 4, 2012. Over 800 firefighters are working 15 hour shifts battling the fire that has exceeded 56,000 acres, according to fire information services. Record fire danger and long stretches of the red flag warning days have made it challenging to control. The crews are working and sleeping in close proximity to the fire in an effort to contain it. The blaze, burning in dead and thick stands of timber, started on June 24 and is currently 15 percent contained. Recently firefighting crews from as far away as Alaska have arrived to fight it. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT DISASTER TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2012年 7月 5日 星期四
Firefighter Alex Abols monitors fire on the north flank of the Fontenelle Fire outside Big Piney, Wyoming, July 4, 2012. Over 800 firefighters are working 15 hour shifts battling the fire that has exceeded 56,000 acres, according to fire information services. Record fire danger and long stretches of the red flag warning days have made it challenging to control. The crews are working and sleeping in close proximity to the fire in an effort to contain it. The blaze, burning in dead and thick stands of timber, started on June 24 and is currently 15 percent contained. Recently firefighting crews from as far away as Alaska have arrived to fight it. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT DISASTER TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Majdah al-Fallah, candidate for the Justice and Construction Party, the political arm of the Libyan Muslim Brotherhood, waits at the door of a house during her election campaign in Tripoli July 4, 2012. Libyans head to the polls on July 7 to elect a national assembly in the nation's first election in a generation almost a year after ousting Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed rebellion. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra (LIBYA - Tags: ELECTIONS POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2012年 7月 5日 星期四
Majdah al-Fallah, candidate for the Justice and Construction Party, the political arm of the Libyan Muslim Brotherhood, waits at the door of a house during her election campaign in Tripoli July 4, 2012. Libyans head to the polls on July 7 to elect a national assembly in the nation's first election in a generation almost a year after ousting Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed rebellion. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra (LIBYA - Tags: ELECTIONS POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2013 in Berlin, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Tags: FASHION) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

2012年 7月 5日 星期四
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2013 in Berlin, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Tags: FASHION) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
Britain's Prince William (R) and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sit on Centre Court for the men's quarter-final tennis match between Andy Murray of Britain and David Ferrer of Spain at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION SOCIETY ROYALS SPORT TENNIS)

2012年 7月 5日 星期四
Britain's Prince William (R) and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sit on Centre Court for the men's quarter-final tennis match between Andy Murray of Britain and David Ferrer of Spain at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION SOCIETY ROYALS SPORT TENNIS)
A man pulls the tail of a bull to stop it as local villagers watch during a bullfighting festival at Tucheng village in Gao'an, Guizhou province July 3, 2012. Local residents have celebrated the festival for more than 300 years on the fifteenth day of the fifth lunar month, local media reported. Picture taken July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY ANIMALS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

2012年 7月 5日 星期四
A man pulls the tail of a bull to stop it as local villagers watch during a bullfighting festival at Tucheng village in Gao'an, Guizhou province July 3, 2012. Local residents have celebrated the festival for more than 300 years on the fifteenth day of the fifth lunar month, local media reported. Picture taken July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY ANIMALS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool (SWITZERLAND - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

2012年 7月 5日 星期四
U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool (SWITZERLAND - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
A coal miner burns a wood barricade in the surrounding of "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. The coal miners are protesting against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso (SPAIN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT ENERGY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2012年 7月 5日 星期四
A coal miner burns a wood barricade in the surrounding of "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. The coal miners are protesting against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso (SPAIN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT ENERGY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
