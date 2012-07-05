24小时时事新闻(7月6日) 24hours
A helicopter drops water on the north flank of the Fontenelle Fire outside Big Piney, Wyoming, July 4, 2012. Omore
Coal miners fire handmade rockets during a clash with the Spanish national riot police inside "Pozo Soton" coamore
A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/20more
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (R), a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", talks to an acquaintance as she sits bmore
A boy cries as he is circumcised by a doctor during a mass circumcision in Medan, located in Indonesia's Northmore
Participants rest before a scientific seminar to deliver the latest update in the search for the Higgs boson amore
France's member of the European Parliament Rachida Dati takes part in a voting session at the European Parliammore
Spain's Queen Sofia reacts as she welcomed by school children upon her arrival at the Camalig Evacuation Centemore
A beached humpback whale lies on the shore near Puerto Eten, 23 km (14 miles) south of Chiclayo July 3, 2012. more
Francisco of the Spanish company El Cobrador del Frac (The Debt Collector in Top Hat and Tails) rings the doormore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) looks at Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti during a meeting at Villa Madamore
Firefighter Alex Abols monitors fire on the north flank of the Fontenelle Fire outside Big Piney, Wyoming, Julmore
Majdah al-Fallah, candidate for the Justice and Construction Party, the political arm of the Libyan Muslim Bromore
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2013 in Berlin, July 4, 2more
Britain's Prince William (R) and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sit on Centre Court for the men's qumore
A man pulls the tail of a bull to stop it as local villagers watch during a bullfighting festival at Tucheng vmore
U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 4, 2012.more
A coal miner burns a wood barricade in the surrounding of "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, nmore
下一个
汤姆·克鲁斯当选《福布斯》收入最高男星 Highest-paid actors 2012
(Reuters) - 《福布斯》公布好莱坞年度最赚钱男演员榜单，从2011年5月到2012年5月，汤姆·克鲁斯(Tom Cruise)以7,500万美元的年收入夺冠。
克鲁斯成最赚钱男星 Highest-paid actors 2012
(Reuters) - 《福布斯》公布好莱坞年度最赚钱男演员榜单，从2011年5月到2012年5月，汤姆·克鲁斯(Tom Cruise)以7,500万美元的年收入夺冠。
24小时时事新闻(7月5日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
西班牙夺冠归来 Spain's Euro 2012
(Reuters) - 西班牙队夺冠归来受到国王的接见和百万民众的英雄般的欢迎。
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.