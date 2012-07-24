24小时时事新闻(7月25日) 24Hours 2012
7月23日，美国科罗拉多州奥罗拉，《蝙蝠侠3》首映现场枪击案嫌犯詹姆斯·霍尔姆斯首次出庭受审。20日凌晨，科罗拉多州首府丹佛附近的奥罗拉市《蝙蝠侠前传3》首映式现场发生血腥枪击事件，造成12人死亡、58人受伤。 REUTmore
7月23日，伊拉克马哈茂迪耶市，居民聚集在汽车炸弹袭击现场。马哈茂迪耶市发生3辆汽车爆炸事件，两辆车停在当地一座停车场，第三辆车停在城镇的警局附近，共造成11人死亡，38人受伤。 REUTERS/Mohammed Amemore
7月22日，墨西哥维拉克鲁斯Xico，一名男子在奔牛节上被公牛刺伤。当地媒体报道，已有6人在奔牛节上受伤。 REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos
6月1日，英国伦敦，牙买加短跑健将乌赛因·博尔特(Usain Bolt)展示牙买加奥运队服装和鞋子。时装设计师辛迪拉·玛利与彪马联手为牙买加国家队设计的队服，牙买加队全体队员都将穿着此系列服饰，这其中也包括博尔特。 REmore
7月23日，山东济南，士兵参加训练。 REUTERS/China Daily
7月23日，西班牙赫罗纳Darnius，一名消防员查看因森林大火死亡的羊。西班牙东北部的森林大火已造成4人身亡，近百人受伤，过火面积达13,000公顷。 REUTERS/Jordi Ribot
7月23日，刚果民主共和国戈马，联合国维和人员驾驶车辆巡逻。反政府武装“M23运动”与刚果(金)政府军在北基伍省发生冲突，造成超过20万无辜平民流离失所，随着更多村庄遭到“M23运动”武装分子的袭击，当地平民的处境将愈发more
7月23日，马耳他瓦莱塔，一个天使雕塑上面覆盖着塑料布防雨。 REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
7月23日，孟加拉达卡，孩子们在伊斯兰宗教学校休息，等待开斋。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
7月23日，菲律宾奎松，防暴警察与抗议者发生冲突。菲律宾总统阿基诺发表任内第三份国情咨文，民众和工会成员在国会附近举办大型示威活动，抗议阿基诺政府没有履行承诺，改善菲律宾民众的生活。 REUTERS/Romeo Ranomore
7月23日，叙利亚霍尔姆斯，一座教堂在交火中遭到毁坏。 REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
7月22日，湖南张家界，“法国轮滑变形金刚”法国轮滑大师让伊夫·布朗杜身穿着自己特制的轮滑服，挑战天门山盘山公路，仅用时19分34秒。据悉，通天大道自天门山山脚直通天门洞，全长10.77公里，路宽6米，起点至终点高度差超more
7月23日，安徽合肥，一名工人在遭绿藻污染的巢湖划船。 REUTERS/Stringer
7月23日，印度孟买，人们雨中在海边的岩石上游玩。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
7月23日，英国伦敦，一名女子经过反伦敦奥运会的宣传画。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
7月22日，2012年青少年选择奖在美国环球影城举办，歌手赛琳娜·戈麦斯(Selena Gomez)吹熄生日蜡烛。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
7月23日，英国伦敦，一名跳水运动员在水上运动中心进行练习。 REUTERS/David Gray
7月22日，山西太原，小学生参加夏令营军训。 REUTERS/Stringer
