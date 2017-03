24小时时事新闻(6月19日) 24Hours

6月17日,意大利威尼斯,The MSC Musica cruise ship is seen in Venice lagoon June 17, 2012. Since the wreck of the Costa Cmore

6月17日,意大利威尼斯,The MSC Musica cruise ship is seen in Venice lagoon June 17, 2012. Since the wreck of the Costa Concordia in January, environmentalists have stepped their efforts to have large cruise ships banned from the lagoon which surrounds the historic centre of the canal city. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini (ITALY - Tags: TRAVEL TRANSPORT)

Close