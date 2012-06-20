24小时时事新闻(6月21日) 24Hours
6月19日，墨西哥洛斯卡沃斯，英国首相卡梅伦(David Cameron)出席G20峰会新闻发布会的身影映射在窗户上。 REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
6月19日，也门南部阿比扬，支持政府军的部落男子站在道路检查站附近。自今年5月12日起，也门政府军对位于南部阿比扬省的“基地”组织据点展开大规模攻击，打死多名武装分子并收复一些重要城镇。 REUTERS/Khaled Amore
6月19日，香港夜景。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
6月19日，尼泊尔巴德岗，一名无家可归的男子坐在寺庙的台阶上。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
6月19日，乌克兰基辅，瑞典球迷等待进入奥林匹克球场，观看瑞典与法国的比赛。2012欧洲杯D组最后一轮在基辅奥林匹克球场展开角逐，法国0比2负于瑞典。 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
6月19日，乌克兰基辅，安保人员逮捕一名半裸示威的女权组织“Femen”成员，其周围站着瑞典球迷。女权组织“Femen”成员举行示威活动，抗议在球场周围的卖淫行为。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
6月19日，巴拿马，一名示威者在冲突中躲避防暴警察喷洒的胡椒瓦斯。 REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
6月19日，约旦河西岸拉马拉杰巴阿村，一个巴勒斯坦孩子观看遭纵火的清真寺。约旦河西岸一座清真寺当日凌晨遭纵火，调查人员怀疑纵火者为持极端观点的犹太人定居者。 REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
6月19日，利比亚班加西，在一个军警毕业典礼的阅兵式上，一名士兵参加跳伞展示。 REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
6月19日，美国华盛顿，示威者装扮成“罗宾汉”参加美国国会针对摩根大通巨额亏损举行的听证会。美国众议院就摩根大通银行20亿美元交易亏损连续举行两场听证会，分别就此事质询美国监管机构和摩根大通总裁兼首席执行官杰米·戴蒙。美more
6月19日，英国皇家阿斯科特赛马会在英格兰举行，一名男子乘坐扶梯离开皇家围场。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
6月18日，西班牙马德里，一个女孩站在播放欧洲杯的电视机下面吃饭。 REUTERS/Susana Vera
6月19日，日本东京，日本明仁天皇和皇后美智子参加其堂弟宽仁亲王(Tomohito)的葬礼。 REUTERS/Itsuo Inouye/Pool
6月19日，美国密歇根州德维特，共和党总统候选人罗姆尼(Mitt Romney)来到一家面包房进行选战演讲，并在店内向老板娘学习制作特色面包的方法。REUTERS/Larry Downing
6月19日，印度孟买，人们参加为蕾珂美时装周进行选拔模特的活动。蕾珂美时装周将于8月3日至8月7日举行。REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
6月19日，埃及开罗，穆斯林兄弟会候选人穆尔西(Mohamed Morsy)的支持者参加庆祝集会。埃及穆斯林兄弟会称，其候选人穆尔西赢得埃及首次自由总统选举。 REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
6月19日，西班牙Cinera，矿工在示威活动中向警察发射火箭弹。西班牙煤矿工人举行全国性大罢工，反对政府取消煤炭补贴。 REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
微软Surface与iPad大比拼 Microsoft Unveils Surface Tablet
(Reuters) -微软发布平板电脑Surface，旨在与市场主导者苹果iPad竞争。Surface将推出两个版本，一款运行Windows RT系统，芯片设计与市面上多数平板电脑相同，另一款高端版将运行Windows 8 Pro系统。
超模吸金榜 The top-earning models
(Reuters) - 福布斯评选出全球收入最高的十大超模，收入最高的仍是吉赛尔·邦辰(Gisele Bundchen)，以4,500万美元遥遥领先。
舌尖上的伦敦 Great British Food
(Reuters) - 伦敦奥运会即将举行，为您逐一介绍英国特色食品，让人们观赏奥运的同时不错过英国美食。
