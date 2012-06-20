版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 20日 星期三 14:25 BJT

24小时时事新闻(6月21日) 24Hours

6月19日，墨西哥洛斯卡沃斯，英国首相卡梅伦(David Cameron)出席G20峰会新闻发布会的身影映射在窗户上。 REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

6月19日，墨西哥洛斯卡沃斯，英国首相卡梅伦(David Cameron)出席G20峰会新闻发布会的身影映射在窗户上。 REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
6月19日，墨西哥洛斯卡沃斯，英国首相卡梅伦(David Cameron)出席G20峰会新闻发布会的身影映射在窗户上。 REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Close
1 / 17
6月19日，也门南部阿比扬，支持政府军的部落男子站在道路检查站附近。自今年5月12日起，也门政府军对位于南部阿比扬省的“基地”组织据点展开大规模攻击，打死多名武装分子并收复一些重要城镇。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

6月19日，也门南部阿比扬，支持政府军的部落男子站在道路检查站附近。自今年5月12日起，也门政府军对位于南部阿比扬省的“基地”组织据点展开大规模攻击，打死多名武装分子并收复一些重要城镇。 REUTERS/Khaled Amore

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
6月19日，也门南部阿比扬，支持政府军的部落男子站在道路检查站附近。自今年5月12日起，也门政府军对位于南部阿比扬省的“基地”组织据点展开大规模攻击，打死多名武装分子并收复一些重要城镇。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
2 / 17
6月19日，香港夜景。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

6月19日，香港夜景。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
6月19日，香港夜景。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
3 / 17
6月19日，尼泊尔巴德岗，一名无家可归的男子坐在寺庙的台阶上。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

6月19日，尼泊尔巴德岗，一名无家可归的男子坐在寺庙的台阶上。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
6月19日，尼泊尔巴德岗，一名无家可归的男子坐在寺庙的台阶上。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
4 / 17
6月19日，乌克兰基辅，瑞典球迷等待进入奥林匹克球场，观看瑞典与法国的比赛。2012欧洲杯D组最后一轮在基辅奥林匹克球场展开角逐，法国0比2负于瑞典。 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

6月19日，乌克兰基辅，瑞典球迷等待进入奥林匹克球场，观看瑞典与法国的比赛。2012欧洲杯D组最后一轮在基辅奥林匹克球场展开角逐，法国0比2负于瑞典。 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
6月19日，乌克兰基辅，瑞典球迷等待进入奥林匹克球场，观看瑞典与法国的比赛。2012欧洲杯D组最后一轮在基辅奥林匹克球场展开角逐，法国0比2负于瑞典。 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
5 / 17
6月19日，乌克兰基辅，安保人员逮捕一名半裸示威的女权组织“Femen”成员，其周围站着瑞典球迷。女权组织“Femen”成员举行示威活动，抗议在球场周围的卖淫行为。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

6月19日，乌克兰基辅，安保人员逮捕一名半裸示威的女权组织“Femen”成员，其周围站着瑞典球迷。女权组织“Femen”成员举行示威活动，抗议在球场周围的卖淫行为。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
6月19日，乌克兰基辅，安保人员逮捕一名半裸示威的女权组织“Femen”成员，其周围站着瑞典球迷。女权组织“Femen”成员举行示威活动，抗议在球场周围的卖淫行为。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 17
6月19日，巴拿马，一名示威者在冲突中躲避防暴警察喷洒的胡椒瓦斯。 REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

6月19日，巴拿马，一名示威者在冲突中躲避防暴警察喷洒的胡椒瓦斯。 REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
6月19日，巴拿马，一名示威者在冲突中躲避防暴警察喷洒的胡椒瓦斯。 REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
7 / 17
6月19日，约旦河西岸拉马拉杰巴阿村，一个巴勒斯坦孩子观看遭纵火的清真寺。约旦河西岸一座清真寺当日凌晨遭纵火，调查人员怀疑纵火者为持极端观点的犹太人定居者。 REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

6月19日，约旦河西岸拉马拉杰巴阿村，一个巴勒斯坦孩子观看遭纵火的清真寺。约旦河西岸一座清真寺当日凌晨遭纵火，调查人员怀疑纵火者为持极端观点的犹太人定居者。 REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
6月19日，约旦河西岸拉马拉杰巴阿村，一个巴勒斯坦孩子观看遭纵火的清真寺。约旦河西岸一座清真寺当日凌晨遭纵火，调查人员怀疑纵火者为持极端观点的犹太人定居者。 REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
8 / 17
6月19日，利比亚班加西，在一个军警毕业典礼的阅兵式上，一名士兵参加跳伞展示。 REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

6月19日，利比亚班加西，在一个军警毕业典礼的阅兵式上，一名士兵参加跳伞展示。 REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
6月19日，利比亚班加西，在一个军警毕业典礼的阅兵式上，一名士兵参加跳伞展示。 REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Close
9 / 17
6月19日，美国华盛顿，示威者装扮成“罗宾汉”参加美国国会针对摩根大通巨额亏损举行的听证会。美国众议院就摩根大通银行20亿美元交易亏损连续举行两场听证会，分别就此事质询美国监管机构和摩根大通总裁兼首席执行官杰米·戴蒙。美国证券交易委员会主席玛丽·夏皮罗表示，摩根大通在此次亏损中可能违反了信息披露或其他规定，这将会使摩根大通面临处罚。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

6月19日，美国华盛顿，示威者装扮成“罗宾汉”参加美国国会针对摩根大通巨额亏损举行的听证会。美国众议院就摩根大通银行20亿美元交易亏损连续举行两场听证会，分别就此事质询美国监管机构和摩根大通总裁兼首席执行官杰米·戴蒙。美more

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
6月19日，美国华盛顿，示威者装扮成“罗宾汉”参加美国国会针对摩根大通巨额亏损举行的听证会。美国众议院就摩根大通银行20亿美元交易亏损连续举行两场听证会，分别就此事质询美国监管机构和摩根大通总裁兼首席执行官杰米·戴蒙。美国证券交易委员会主席玛丽·夏皮罗表示，摩根大通在此次亏损中可能违反了信息披露或其他规定，这将会使摩根大通面临处罚。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 17
6月19日，英国皇家阿斯科特赛马会在英格兰举行，一名男子乘坐扶梯离开皇家围场。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

6月19日，英国皇家阿斯科特赛马会在英格兰举行，一名男子乘坐扶梯离开皇家围场。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
6月19日，英国皇家阿斯科特赛马会在英格兰举行，一名男子乘坐扶梯离开皇家围场。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
11 / 17
6月18日，西班牙马德里，一个女孩站在播放欧洲杯的电视机下面吃饭。 REUTERS/Susana Vera

6月18日，西班牙马德里，一个女孩站在播放欧洲杯的电视机下面吃饭。 REUTERS/Susana Vera

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
6月18日，西班牙马德里，一个女孩站在播放欧洲杯的电视机下面吃饭。 REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
12 / 17
6月19日，日本东京，日本明仁天皇和皇后美智子参加其堂弟宽仁亲王(Tomohito)的葬礼。 REUTERS/Itsuo Inouye/Pool

6月19日，日本东京，日本明仁天皇和皇后美智子参加其堂弟宽仁亲王(Tomohito)的葬礼。 REUTERS/Itsuo Inouye/Pool

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
6月19日，日本东京，日本明仁天皇和皇后美智子参加其堂弟宽仁亲王(Tomohito)的葬礼。 REUTERS/Itsuo Inouye/Pool
Close
13 / 17
6月19日，美国密歇根州德维特，共和党总统候选人罗姆尼(Mitt Romney)来到一家面包房进行选战演讲，并在店内向老板娘学习制作特色面包的方法。REUTERS/Larry Downing

6月19日，美国密歇根州德维特，共和党总统候选人罗姆尼(Mitt Romney)来到一家面包房进行选战演讲，并在店内向老板娘学习制作特色面包的方法。REUTERS/Larry Downing

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
6月19日，美国密歇根州德维特，共和党总统候选人罗姆尼(Mitt Romney)来到一家面包房进行选战演讲，并在店内向老板娘学习制作特色面包的方法。REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
14 / 17
6月19日，印度孟买，人们参加为蕾珂美时装周进行选拔模特的活动。蕾珂美时装周将于8月3日至8月7日举行。REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

6月19日，印度孟买，人们参加为蕾珂美时装周进行选拔模特的活动。蕾珂美时装周将于8月3日至8月7日举行。REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
6月19日，印度孟买，人们参加为蕾珂美时装周进行选拔模特的活动。蕾珂美时装周将于8月3日至8月7日举行。REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Close
15 / 17
6月19日，埃及开罗，穆斯林兄弟会候选人穆尔西(Mohamed Morsy)的支持者参加庆祝集会。埃及穆斯林兄弟会称，其候选人穆尔西赢得埃及首次自由总统选举。 REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

6月19日，埃及开罗，穆斯林兄弟会候选人穆尔西(Mohamed Morsy)的支持者参加庆祝集会。埃及穆斯林兄弟会称，其候选人穆尔西赢得埃及首次自由总统选举。 REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
6月19日，埃及开罗，穆斯林兄弟会候选人穆尔西(Mohamed Morsy)的支持者参加庆祝集会。埃及穆斯林兄弟会称，其候选人穆尔西赢得埃及首次自由总统选举。 REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
16 / 17
6月19日，西班牙Cinera，矿工在示威活动中向警察发射火箭弹。西班牙煤矿工人举行全国性大罢工，反对政府取消煤炭补贴。 REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

6月19日，西班牙Cinera，矿工在示威活动中向警察发射火箭弹。西班牙煤矿工人举行全国性大罢工，反对政府取消煤炭补贴。 REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
6月19日，西班牙Cinera，矿工在示威活动中向警察发射火箭弹。西班牙煤矿工人举行全国性大罢工，反对政府取消煤炭补贴。 REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
微软Surface与iPad大比拼 Microsoft Unveils Surface Tablet

微软Surface与iPad大比拼 Microsoft Unveils Surface Tablet

下一个

微软Surface与iPad大比拼 Microsoft Unveils Surface Tablet

微软Surface与iPad大比拼 Microsoft Unveils Surface Tablet

(Reuters) -微软发布平板电脑Surface，旨在与市场主导者苹果iPad竞争。Surface将推出两个版本，一款运行Windows RT系统，芯片设计与市面上多数平板电脑相同，另一款高端版将运行Windows 8 Pro系统。

2012年 6月 20日
超模吸金榜 The top-earning models

超模吸金榜 The top-earning models

(Reuters) - 福布斯评选出全球收入最高的十大超模，收入最高的仍是吉赛尔·邦辰(Gisele Bundchen)，以4,500万美元遥遥领先。

2012年 6月 20日
舌尖上的伦敦 Great British Food

舌尖上的伦敦 Great British Food

(Reuters) - 伦敦奥运会即将举行，为您逐一介绍英国特色食品，让人们观赏奥运的同时不错过英国美食。

2012年 6月 19日
24小时时事新闻(6月20日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(6月20日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2012年 6月 19日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

Chile's devastating wildfires

Chile's devastating wildfires

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐