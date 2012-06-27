24小时时事新闻(6月28日) 24Hours
6月26日，美国科罗拉多州科泉市，I-25号公路上空飘浮滚滚浓烟。科罗拉多斯普林斯地区24日发生山林大火，山火失控后蔓延至当地多个夏日度假胜地，迫使超过1.1万居民以及大量游客紧急撤离。 REUTERS/Rick Wilmore
6月26日，美国佛罗里达莱夫奥克，一名男子在被洪水淹没的街道上骑车前行。热带风暴“黛比”25日登陆美国南部海岸，带来持续风速高达每小时95公里的强风暴雨，造成佛州上万家庭和企业失去电力。 REUTERS/Phil Seamore
6月26日，也门马里卜，一名部落战士跳下卡车。也门军方表示，连接产油省份马里卜和首都萨那的一条公路时隔一年多后于24日重新开放。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
6月26日，湖北武汉，一名建筑工人在新建住宅楼附近休息。中国国家信息中心宏观政策动向课题撰文称，虽然中国房价已连续9个月下跌，但仍未回归合理水平。 REUTERS/Stringer
6月26日，法国巴黎，诺贝尔和平奖得主、缅甸反对派领袖昂山素季与法国总统奥朗德会面，这也是她近25年之后再次访问欧洲的最后一站。 REUTERS/Bertrand Langlois/Pool
6月25日，美国奥运田径选拔赛俄勒冈州尤金市举行，选手参加女子3000米障碍赛排位赛的争夺。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
6月26日，西班牙Pola de Lena，一名男子在公路上燃烧路障，抗议政府取消煤炭补贴。 REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
6月26日，日本首相野田佳彦极力推动的消费税增税法案在国会众议院获得通过，但表决时执政民主党党内有57名议员倒戈投下反对票。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
6月26日，山西太原，戒毒者观看表演。当天是国际禁毒日。 REUTERS/Stringer
6月26日，菲律宾帕塞市，一名养殖场工人展示刚孵化出的鳄鱼幼崽。 REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
6月26日，马耳他佛罗里亚纳，黑眼豆豆核心Will.I.Am在演唱会上利用iPad做面具表演。 REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
6月26日，索马里摩加迪沙，一名女子站在毁于非洲联盟军与索马里政府军战斗的建筑物前。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
6月26日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，警察在抗议条幅后站岗警戒。墨西哥将于7月1日举行总统大选。 REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
6月26日，巴基斯坦卡拉奇，海岸警卫队在国际禁毒日上公开销毁违禁酒精饮品。 REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
6月26日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺亚尔斯克，一对舞者在毕业典礼上起舞。 REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
6月26日，北爱尔兰恩尼斯基林，作为英女王登基60周年庆典的一部分，市民在屋顶观望女王伊丽莎白与菲利普亲王到访。 REUTERS/David Moir
24小时时事新闻(6月27日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
