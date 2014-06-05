24小时时事新闻(6月6日) 24Hours
6月6日，法国诺曼底海滨，一位老兵经过一个涂鸦墙。全球领导人于6月6日齐聚诺曼底，参加登陆70周年纪念活动。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
6月4日，英国伦敦，英国女王伊丽莎白参加国会开幕大典并做演讲。女王的讲话标志着新一年议会工作的开始，同时为新一年的议会设置议程。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
皇家亲卫兵在英国国会大幕大典开始前礼仪性检查会场。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
6月4日，加沙地带，巴勒斯坦残疾少女参加坐式排球训练。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
5月18日，北京东小口村，孩子在屋内玩耍。北京郊外东小口村是一个废品收购集散点，又被称为“废品村”。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
6月4日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺雅斯克，一名童子军学生在训练活动中搬运AK-47步枪。 REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
6月4日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，一名反政府示威者利用盾牌掩护自己。 REUTERS/Christian Veron
6月4日，巴西里约热内卢，一名艺术家绘画2014世界杯涂鸦。2014年世界杯将于6月13日至7月12日在巴西举办。 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
6月4日，乌克兰东部Slaviansk，一位逃离冲突的妇女抱着孩子站在临时住处内。英国当日指责俄罗斯通过“大量假消息”煽动乌克兰东部地区的骚乱，呼吁俄罗斯对亲俄分离主义者施压，要他们结束与政府军的冲突。 REUTERS/more
6月3日，美国芝加哥，墨西哥的劳尔·吉梅内斯(右)在2014年国际足球友谊赛上与波黑球员托尼·苏尼奇抢球。REUTERS/Jim Young
