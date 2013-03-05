24小时时事新闻(3月6日) 24Hours
3月4日，尼泊尔加德满都的伯舒伯蒂纳特神庙，一名印度教苦行僧身上涂着香灰。印度教徒纷纷前往这个神庙，迎接即将于3月10日到来的“湿婆节”。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
3月4日，缅甸仰光，人们在建筑工地工作。 REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
3月4日，也门萨那，基地组织嫌疑分子在法庭出席一个听证会。REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
3月4日，巴基斯坦卡拉奇，人们哀悼在爆炸袭击案中丧生的亲属。巴南部城市卡拉奇当日晚发生连环爆炸袭击事件，死亡人数已升到至少45人，目前尚未有组织宣称制造了此次袭击事件。 REUTERS/Athar Hussain
什叶派穆斯林在爆炸袭击案受害者的葬礼结束后高喊口号。 REUTERS/Athar Hussain
3月4日，马里加奥，图阿雷格族士兵占领一个废弃加油站。法国国防部网站发布通报称，在马里加奥附近，法军和马里军队夺回了武装分子占据的一座村庄，打死了40多名武装分子。 REUTERS/Joe Penney
3月4日，阿富汗贾拉拉巴德，儿童观看焚烧过期的医疗用品。 REUTERS / Parwiz
3月4日，北京，士兵在天安门广场举行降旗仪式。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月4日，北京，与会代表乘坐的车窗上映射出人民大会堂的影子。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
3月4日，孟加拉达卡，卡马拉普尔火车站一列停靠站台的城际火车遭人焚毁。孟加拉国因战犯审判而引发的骚乱已持续数天，造成至少70多人死亡。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
3月4日，梵蒂冈，红衣主教参加会议。 REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
3月4日，也门萨那附近，一个仆人阶层的孩子与家人居住在在岩石洞内。REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
3月4日，肯尼亚内罗毕附近小镇Magadi，人们在投票站外排队等待投票。肯尼亚举行下届总统和议会的选举投票。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
3月4日，俄罗斯索契，一名男子观看因建设隧道而倾斜的居民楼。REUTERS/Nina Zotina
3月4日，巴拿马科隆，一艘货船停泊在一个男子雕塑附近。 REUTERS/Stringer
3月4日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一栋建筑墙壁上的总统阿萨德画像。正在沙特访问的美国国务卿克里称，美国将继续向叙利亚反对派提供支持，争取实现和平解决叙危机。 REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano
3月4日，日本东京，日本央行总裁提名人黑田东彦(Haruhiko Kuroda)(左)等待参加众议院任职确认听证。黑田东彦为最终击退通缩开出了更猛的药方，其表示不会为央行向经济挹注的资金规模设定限制。 REUTERS/Imore
3月4日，德国柏林，一名男子参观柏林墙遗址。柏林市近日计划将一段长1.3公里、名为“东部画廊”的柏林墙遗址拆除25米，为一座新建的豪华住宅项目腾出空间。这一拆除计划引发了民众的激烈反对。 REUTERS/Thomas Pmore
