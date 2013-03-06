24小时时事新闻(3月7日) 24Hours
3月5日，中国第十二届全国人民代表大会第一次会议在北京人民大会堂开幕，一名记者报道开幕式。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名与会代表(左)在人民大会堂打电话。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月5日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，一位老者得知总统查韦斯去世的消息后掩面哭泣。身患癌症的查韦斯3月5日去世，终年58岁。副总统马杜罗将暂代总统权力，选举将在未来30天内举行。REUTERS/Jorge Silva
3月5日，埃及塞得港，一名抗议者在冲突中扔催泪瓦斯。埃及塞得港市发生大规模骚乱，并发生警民冲突，已导致数百人受伤。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
3月5日，约旦河西岸伯利恒附近犹太人定居点Tekoa，人们参加拉比Menachem Froman的葬礼。Froman为Tekoa地区的拉比首领，于3月4日去世，享年68岁。 REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
2月24日，吉林省吉林市，一位老人在松花江边晨练。中国城镇化目标是在未来10年新增4亿城镇人口。这一过程将拉动40万亿(兆)元人民币(6.4万亿美元)的投资规模，以支持经济成长，缩小城乡贫富差距。 REUTERS/Strmore
3月5日，德国波恩，一名男子行走在德国邮政总部大厦内。REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
3月5日，印度巴特那，警察击打参加抗议活动的教师。合同工教师参加抗议活动，要求提高工资待遇。REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
3月4日，菲律宾Tadian，土著居民在一个文化节上打篮球。 REUTERS/Stringer
3月5日，肯尼亚内罗毕，一名“独立选举和边界委员会”的人员检查投票箱。肯尼亚大选顺利结束，根据最新统计，副总理肯雅塔暂时处于领先地位。 REUTERS/Noor Khamis
3月5日，美国芝加哥，一对夫妇在雪中拍摄显示人脸的LED显示屏。美国中西部因冬末暴风雪来袭降下大雪，导致公路发生多起交通事故，上千航班取消。 REUTERS/Jim Young
3月5日，英国伦敦，一名街头艺人在海滩上演奏电吉他。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
3月5日，马里加奥，人们骑着一匹骆驼。 REUTERS/Joe Penney
3月5日，在巴黎时装周上，模特们展示香奈儿品牌服装。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
3月5日，英国伦敦，凯特王妃抵达国家钓鱼遗产中心。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
2月20日，萨尔瓦多首都圣萨尔瓦多，一名警察采取一名死者的指纹。这名死者疑为犯罪团伙“马拉18”(Mara 18)的成员，在酒吧饮酒时被职业杀手射死。REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
3月5日，意大利罗马，艺术家安东尼奥·卡鲁洛(Antonio Garullo)与马里奥·奥特森托(Mario Ottocento)在其创作的真人大小的雕塑附近摆造型。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
3月5日，阿富汗拉格曼省，阿富汗士兵在训练中发射大炮。 REUTERS/Parwiz
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(4)
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
上海集装箱村 Living in a shipping container
(Reuters) - 当地村民在上海市郊利用废弃集装箱改造的简易房屋租住给大量外地务工人员，每间一个月租金大约500元，形成了一个集装箱村。
两会花絮 CPPCC & NPC 2013
(Reuters) -2013年两会正值中国政府领导人换届，备受海内外瞩目。
“反美斗士”查韦斯去世 Hugo Chavez Died
(Reuters) - 身患癌症的委内瑞拉总统查韦斯3月5日去世，终年58岁。副总统马杜罗将暂代总统权力，选举将在未来30天内举行。
