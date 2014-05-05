24小时时事新闻(5月6日) 24Hours
5月4日，阿富汗东北部巴达赫尚省Argo，一名女子痛哭其亲人在山体滑坡中丧生。阿富汗东北部巴达赫尚省(Badakhshan)5月2日发生严重山体滑坡，死亡和失踪人数众多。联合国称，目前重点是为超过4,000名无家可归的灾more
5月4日，耶路撒冷，以色列童子军在赫茨尔山国家公墓参加纪念阵亡将士的仪式。 REUTERS/Nir Elias
5月4日，耶路撒冷，以色列士兵等待参加阵亡将士纪念日仪式。 REUTERS/Nir Elias
5月4日，泰国班武里府华欣，一名民众在泰国国王普密蓬的宫殿外搭帐篷居住，等待参加国王普密蓬的加冕周年纪念活动。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
4月30日，香港长洲岛，一个社区中心展示的“包山”。包山节是香港的一个非常热闹的节日，节日源自18世纪，初衷是为了抚慰死人的灵魂。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
5月4日，乌克兰敖德萨，人们欢迎在街头冲突中遭警察逮捕的亲俄人士被释放。乌克兰亲俄武装分子当日袭击敖德萨的一个警局，释放了近70名亲俄活动人士。该国领导人对此事表示痛惜，称敖德萨的警力因贪污受贿以及与分离主义者同流合污而more
5月4日，乌克兰敖德萨，一名在街头冲突中受伤的男子在医院接受治疗。乌克兰敖德萨的亲俄人士和反俄人士5月2日发生激烈冲突，造成一栋建筑物起火，至少42人死亡，令该国接近战争边缘。REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokimore
5月4日，拉脱维亚Tukums，参赛者在一场极限赛跑中穿过冷水池。REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
5月4日，意大利罗马，教皇弗朗西斯一世在大型弥撒结束后离开现场。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
5月3日，美国拉斯维加斯米高梅大酒店举行一场职业拳击赛，英国拳手阿米尔·卡汉(Amir Khan)(左)强势击败美国拳手克拉佐(Luis Collazo)，赢得WBC次中量级银腰带。 REUTERS/Steve Marcmore
下一个
本周中国区精选(4月25日-5月2日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦4月25日至5月2日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
乌鲁木齐暴恐案后加强安保 Urumqi Railway Station
(Reuters) - 4月30日晚乌鲁木齐火车站发生暴力恐怖袭击案件，案件已迅速告破，火车站秩序已恢复，警方加强了戒备。
印度承认变性人为第三性别 Transgender in India
(Reuters) - 印度最高法院近日作出具有里程碑意义的裁决，承认变性人为第三性别。此举受到人权组织的称赞。
里约热内卢奥运会准备“最差” Rio Olympics 2016
(Reuters) -
精选图集
