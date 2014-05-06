24小时时事新闻(5月7日) 24Hours
5月5日，巴西里约热内卢，甜面包山(Sugar Loaf)日出美景。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
5月5日，阿富汗东北部巴达赫尚省Argo，山体滑坡灾民等待接受救助。阿富汗东北部巴达赫尚省5月2日发生严重山体滑坡，死亡和失踪人数众多。联合国称，目前重点是为超过4,000名无家可归的灾民提供帮助。REUTERS/Mohmore
5月5日，在2014年东京世界乒乓球团体锦标赛女子决赛中，中国选手丁宁对阵日本选手石垣优香。2014年东京世界乒乓球团体赛当日落下帷幕，中国队成功包揽男团和女团冠军。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
5月5日，新加坡，上班族乘坐列车回家。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
5月5日，乌克兰敖德萨，警察在政府大楼内站岗。乌克兰政府向西南港口城市敖德萨派遣特种部队，防止叛乱向西扩散。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
5月4日，中朝边境城市新义州，一名朝鲜士兵在哨所站岗。REUTERS/Jacky Chen
5月5日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄罗斯在红场举行胜利日阅兵彩排，迎接战胜纳粹德国69周年纪念日。 REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov
俄罗斯国防部长绍伊古(Sergei Shoigu)参加胜利日阅兵彩排。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
5月5日，佛得角萨尔岛，美国国务卿约翰·克里在飞机停降加油期间踢足球。 REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
5月5日，美国纽约，女星莎拉·杰西卡·帕克(Sarah Jessica Parker)参加大都会艺术博物馆时装馆慈善舞会。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
