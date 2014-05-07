24小时时事新闻(5月8日) 24Hours
5月6日，泰国清莱府，一名女子行走在地震毁坏的公路上。泰国北部清莱府5日傍晚发生6.3级地震及其后余震，已造成至少1人死亡，20人受伤。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Udomwaree寺庙一尊佛像在地震中毁坏。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
5月6日，阿富汗东北部巴达赫尚省Argo，无家可归的村民聚集在山体滑坡地区。据悉，目前已确认有2700多人在阿富汗东北部山体滑坡中遇难。 REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
5月6日，巴西里约热内卢，一处街道上装扮一新迎接即将到来的世界杯。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
3月11日，苏格兰西部大西洋中的赫布里底群岛，一名苏格兰乡村舞蹈家在海滨跳舞。苏格兰将于9月18日举行独立公投。REUTERS/Paul Hackett
5月6日，英国布莱顿，委内瑞拉艺术家在“布莱顿节”的一个宣传活动中表演。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
5月6日，香港长洲岛，一个孩子化妆准备参加“包山节”巡游。太平清醮又称包山节，为国家非物质文化遗产，是一个道教类的庆典仪式，求的是平安。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
5月6日，英国伦敦，美国新生代女歌手麦莉·赛勒斯(Miley Cyrus)在O2体育馆的世界巡演上表演。REUTERS/Olivia Harris
5月5日，贵州贵阳东风镇，一只燕子哺育农家院落屋檐下窝巢里的乳燕。REUTERS/Stringer
朝中社5月6日公布的照片显示，建设金正淑平壤纺织厂的朝鲜人民军的军人建设者在与朝鲜最高领导人金正恩合影留念时鼓掌。 REUTERS/KCNA
众星闪耀时尚界奥斯卡 Met Costume Gala
(Reuters) - 有“时尚界奥斯卡”之称的Met Gala(纽约大都市时装庆典)5月5日盛大上演，是时尚界最隆重的聚会。
上海极限“奥运会” World Extreme Games
(Reuters) - 2014世界极限运动大赛在上海举行，来自30多个国家和地区的近200位顶级极限运动选手在现场展示拿手绝活。
李克强展开非洲之行 Li Keqiang Visits Africa
(Reuters) - 中国国务院总理李克强周日展开对非洲四国的访问，旨在巩固中非关系，此行首站为埃塞俄比亚。
24小时时事新闻(5月7日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.