24小时时事新闻(5月9日) 24Hours
5月7日，西班牙塞维利亚，姑娘穿着传统服装参加四月节狂欢。REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
5月7日，俄罗斯在莫斯科红场举行胜利日阅兵总排练，所有步行方队、装甲车和69架飞机预计者都将参加这次演练。REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov
5月7日，马德里大师赛在西班牙举行，头号种子、卫冕冠军纳达尔对阵阿根廷选手摩纳哥。 REUTER/Sergio Perez
5月7日，迪奥2015早春系列发布秀在美国纽约布鲁克林造船厂举行，一名模特展示Cruise系列服装。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
5月7日，以色列特拉维夫附近的拉马特甘野生动物园，一头19岁的叙利亚棕熊接受脊椎手术。据悉，这头棕熊患有椎间盘突出，损害其身体机能，引发疼痛。 REUTERS/Nir Elias
5月7日，乌克兰Mariupol，亲俄分离分子戴着面具行走在市政厅。REUTERS/Marko Djurica
5月7日，德国埃德尔湖附近小村Affoldern，颠倒屋附近的一个颠倒鸟屋。REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
5月7日，加拿大多伦多，一张寻找“失踪”的多伦多市长罗伯·福特的模拟告示。加拿大多伦多市市长罗伯·福特日前前往芝加哥参与一个戒毒康复计划，但却没有入境美国。目前，福特处于“失踪”状态，官方拒绝透露他的行踪。REUTERSmore
5月7日，土耳其Fikirtepe，当地一个城市改造项目建筑工地上唯一矗立的房屋。这栋房屋的主人拒绝拆除房屋，令整个改造项目陷入停滞。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer
5月7日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，警察躲避反政府学生投掷的燃烧弹。 REUTERS/Christian Veron
莱温斯基重提与克林顿性丑闻 The Lewinsky scandal
(Reuters) - 曾与美国前总统克林顿曝出丑闻性丑闻的白宫前见习生莫妮卡·莱温斯基(Monica Lewinsky)在《名利场》杂志撰文，重提那宗轰动一时的性丑闻，借以澄清真相。
24小时时事新闻(5月8日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
众星闪耀时尚界奥斯卡 Met Costume Gala
(Reuters) - 有“时尚界奥斯卡”之称的Met Gala(纽约大都市时装庆典)5月5日盛大上演，是时尚界最隆重的聚会。
上海极限“奥运会” World Extreme Games
(Reuters) - 2014世界极限运动大赛在上海举行，来自30多个国家和地区的近200位顶级极限运动选手在现场展示拿手绝活。
