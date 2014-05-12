24小时时事新闻(5月13日) 24Hours
5月11日，乌克兰Mariupol，一名女子的同伴在混乱枪战中被捕。在乌克兰东部地区，Mariupol港口中心地区发生混乱枪战中，至少有七人丧生，数十人受伤。当地的亲俄反叛势力计划当日举行公投，效仿克里米亚脱离乌克兰。Rmore
5月11日，印度孟买，穆斯林新娘等待参加集体婚礼。REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
5月11日，泰国曼谷，一名示威者染成国旗颜色的手套悬挂晾晒。数百名示威者离开曼谷的大本营，在反政府集会领导人素贴的号召下前往商业中心。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
5月10日，叙利亚霍姆斯，在冲突中遭毁坏的建筑。REUTERS/Ghassan Najjar
5月11日，台北，佛教徒在中正纪念堂参加佛诞节庆典。佛诞节是纪念二千六百多年前，佛教创始人释迦牟尼佛诞生的日子，又称“浴佛节”。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
5月11日，尼日利亚阿布贾，民众在教堂为遭绑架的女学生祈祷。4月14日，一伙持枪匪徒在尼日利亚东北部博尔诺州的奇博克镇绑架了300多名女学生，只有53人成功逃脱。极端组织“博科圣地”后来声称对袭击事件负责。REUTERSmore
5月11日，2014赛季ATP1000赛马德里大师赛结束男单决赛激战，成功夺冠的西班牙天王纳达向西班牙女王索菲亚展示奖杯。REUTERS/Susana Vera
5月7日，芬兰首都赫尔辛基，前诺基亚CEO、现微软高管史蒂芬·埃洛普参加公司年度大会。REUTERS
5月11日，世界冰球锦标赛在白俄罗斯明斯克举行，球迷观看白俄罗斯队与哈萨克斯坦队的比赛。REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
5月11日，印度孟买，一名乐队成员在婚礼上吹奏乐器。REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
委内瑞拉民众排长队购买日用品 Long lines in Venezuela
(Reuters) - 为遏制委内瑞拉通胀飙升，总统马杜罗总统对所有日用品价格实施管制，民众需排队购买生活用品。
英拉被控渎职 或将面临弹劾 Yingluck Stand Down
(Reuters) - 英拉连连遇挫，在被泰国宪法法院裁定违宪、被解除总理职务后，反贪污委员会又决定对英拉提起诉讼，指控其渎职。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(4)
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
本周中国区精选(5月2日-9日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦5月2日至9日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
