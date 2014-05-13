24小时时事新闻(5月14日) 24Hours
5月12日，乌克兰顿涅茨克，一名男子在庆祝公投结果的集会上高举十字架。乌克兰东部顿涅茨克州和卢甘斯克州12日宣布，根据全民公决结果宣布脱离乌克兰成为“主权国家”。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
5月4日，巴西贝洛奥里藏特，一名男子在一个球赛上踢球。REUTERS/Washington Alves
5月12日，北京，在人民大会堂东门外广场举行的欢迎土库曼斯坦总统库尔班古力·别尔德穆哈梅多夫来访的仪式上，来自三军仪仗队的13名女队员精彩亮相。这是中国历史上的首批仪仗女兵。REUTERS/Jason Lee
5月12日，马来西亚吉隆坡，一名“善待动物组织”成员参加提倡素食主义的集会活动。REUTERS/Samsul Said
5月12日，巴基斯坦南旁遮普，一名工人搬运袋装小麦。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
5月12日，法国戛纳，第67届戛纳电影节海报掩映在棕榈叶中。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
5月11日，美国洛杉矶，妇女举行烛光集会，为尼日利亚遭绑架的女学生祈祷。尼日利亚伊斯兰激进组织博科圣地4月14日袭击Chibok一所中学，掳走276名正在考试的女生，有些女生设法逃脱，但仍有约200人下落不明。 REUTmore
5月11日，叙利亚al-Qahtaniya，一名男子行走在冒出浓烟的临时炼油点附近。 REUTERS/Rodi Said
5月12日，耶路撒冷，专业攀岩者搭建“大竹林”艺术装置。这件装置作品用了10,000棵竹竿搭建而成。REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
5月11日，叙利亚边境村庄卡米什利，库尔德女战士参加训练。REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
