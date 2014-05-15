24小时时事新闻(5月16日) 24Hours
5月14日，土耳其马尼萨Soma，人们为矿难中的死者举行葬礼。土耳其西部一座煤矿13日发生爆炸起火事件，造成至少245人遇难。 REUTERS/Stringer Turkey
5月14日，在第67届法国戛纳国际电影节开幕式上，影星妮可·基德曼亮相开幕影片《摩纳哥王妃》的发布会。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
5月15日，尼日利亚阿布贾，一位妇女在家中为遭绑架女学生祈祷。尼日利亚特别任务部长图拉基13日发表声明称，尼日利亚政府同意与“博科圣地”伊斯兰极端组织就释放被他们绑架的女学生进行谈判。 REUTERS/Joe Pennemore
5月14日，中非班基，几名男子参加泰拳训练。REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
5月14日，美国驻日大使肯尼迪(左)访问日本东京电力公司福岛第一核电站，这是她首次访问该设施。 REUTERSPhotographer/POOL New
5月14日，美国加州圣马可斯，居民爬上山坡上观看山火时被警察疏散离开。美国加州南部近日爆发山林大火，火势不断蔓延，已烧毁十余栋房屋，迫使数千人逃离家园。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
5月14日，美国纽约，“9·11”国家纪念博物馆内“9·11”恐怖袭击的物品。当日，纽约911国家纪念博物馆举行媒体预展。911纪念博物馆是为了纪念在911事件中遭遇恐怖袭击的2977名遇难者而在纽约世贸中心遗址上重建的more
5月14日，立陶宛Rukla，美国173空降旅参加“黑箭”军事演习。REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
5月14日，南非勒斯滕堡Nkaneng，Lonmin矿场近千名工人举行罢工。REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
5月14日，英国伦敦，一名工作人员安排英国学术电视奖颁奖礼上的座位。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
下一个
越南排华浪潮 Anti-China riots in Vietnam
(Reuters) - 越南排华事件愈演愈烈，继南部发生工厂被侵入和焚烧事件后，中部亦有台商工厂被袭击，并造成人员伤亡。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(4)
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
3D打印“新革命” Printing Revolution
(Reuters) - 3D打印技术如今已惠及各行各业，是医疗、建筑、制造、食品等行业的好帮手，有人形容3D打印技术开启了第三次技术革命。
“大胡子美女”夺欧洲歌唱大赛桂冠 Bearded lady
(Reuters) - 第59届“欧洲歌唱大赛”在丹麦首都哥本哈根落下帷幕,留着络腮胡子的奥地利变装男歌手肯奇塔·沃斯特(Conchita Wurst)以一曲《如凤凰升起》赢得290分，以绝对优势夺冠。
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.