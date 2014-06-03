24小时时事新闻(6月4日) 24Hours
6月2日，西班牙马德里，西班牙国王胡安·卡洛斯一世在扎祖勒王宫会见美国商会主席多诺霍(Thomas Donohue)。胡安·卡洛斯一世当日发表全国电视讲话宣布退位，让位给王储费利佩。 REUTERS/Susana Vermore
6月2日，叙利亚阿勒颇，民防人员在空袭过后营救儿童。 REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
6月2日，英国英格兰，英国首相卡梅伦在一次选举造势活动中发表讲话。 REUTERS/Andrew Winning
朝中社6月2日发布的照片显示，朝鲜最高领导人金正恩在六一儿童节之际探访平壤孤儿院。 REUTERS/KCNA
6月2日，瑞士帕耶讷，全球最大的太阳能飞机“阳光动力2号”首飞。据报道，这架飞机机翼上安装有1.7万块超薄且高效能的太阳能电池板，翼展长达72米。 REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool
6月2日，美国旧金山，苹果公司CEO蒂姆·库克(Tim Cook)在全球开发者大会上讲话。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
6月2日，法国诺曼底海滨，一名历史爱好者坐在吉普车上观看一架V-22鱼鹰式倾转旋翼机起飞。法国总统府证实，法方已邀奥巴马、普京、波罗申科等数十位外国领导人出席今年6月6日举行的诺曼底登陆70周年纪念仪式。REUTERS/more
6月2日，印度勒克瑙，民众举行示威活动抗议近期发生的两名少女遭强奸致死事件，遭警察使用高压水枪驱赶。 REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
6月2日，巴西巴西利亚，在总统府“高原宫”举行的仪式上，巴西总统罗塞夫从国际足联主席布拉特手中接过“大力神杯”。 REUTERS/Joedson Alves
6月2日，阿富汗巴德吉斯省Qala i Naw，支持者参加总统候选人阿布杜拉(Abdullah Abdullah)的竞选集会。 REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
