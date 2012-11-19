24小时时事新闻(11月20日) 24Hours
11月18日，以色列阿什杜德，士兵们观看“铁穹”火箭弹拦截系统拦截火箭弹。以色列和加沙地带新一轮冲突18日进入第5天。加沙地带武装当天向以色列城市特拉维夫发射了3枚火箭弹，其中两枚被“铁穹”成功拦截，1枚落在无人地带，未more
11月18日，加沙地带，以色列士兵在边境附近祈祷。 REUTERS/Nir Elias
11月18日，加沙城，电视大楼遭以色列炮轰后冒着浓烟。以军当日炮轰多家媒体位于加沙城的办公大楼，其中包括总部位于黎巴嫩的“圣城”电视台和隶属哈马斯的“阿克萨”电视台。 REUTERS/Majdi Fathi
11月18日，加沙城，巴勒斯坦民防员帮助以色列空袭中的幸存者。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
11月18日，约旦河西岸城市拉法拉，一名巴勒斯坦男子在冲突中将催泪瓦斯扔回给以色列安全部队士兵。 REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
11月18日，缅甸仰光，一名售卖椰子的摊贩吸烟。 REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
11月18日，也门萨那，几名男子休闲时聊天。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
11月18日，柬埔寨金边，透过气球可看到一个女孩参加示威活动。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
11月18日，肯尼亚内罗毕，一辆准载25座的公共汽车遭遇手榴弹袭击，造成至少5人死亡、近30人受伤。 REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
11月19日，哈萨克斯坦阿尔卡雷克，完成国际空间站驻守任务的俄、美、日3名宇航员乘坐“联盟TMA－05M”载人飞船顺利着陆。 REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout
11月17日，塞尔维亚贝尔格莱德，红星队球迷庆祝其球队在塞尔维亚超级联赛中打败贝尔格莱德游击队。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica
11月16日，福建福州，“霹雳疯”乐队的吉他手穿着“铁甲衣”准备参加演出。王增祥自组乐队以表演炫目闪电。表演者穿的“铁甲衣”，高压电流实际并未接触人体，而是通过铁甲衣导入地下。 REUTERS/Sheng Li
11月18日，泰国曼谷，美国总统奥巴马抵达廊曼国际机场。奥巴马当日乘空军一号专机抵达泰国首都曼谷，开始他对泰国、缅甸与柬埔寨等三国的访，这也是他连任后首次出访。REUTERS/Jason Reed
11月18日，巴西里约热内卢，一名同性恋者在同性恋骄傲大游行上表演。REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
11月18日，印度孟买，数百万人为“湿婆神军党”领袖拜·萨克雷(Bal Thackeray)送葬。86岁的萨克雷因病去世的消息传出后，孟买大部分店铺及商业机构关闭，民众纷纷走上街头，参加萨克雷的葬礼。 REUTERS/Vmore
11月18日，美国新泽西州Seaside Heights，副总统拜登视察遭飓风桑迪毁坏的地区。REUTERS/Eric Thayer
11月18日，阿富汗卡比萨山谷，一名法国士兵警戒。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
11月18日，法国波尔多，波尔多足球俱乐部在法国甲级联赛上对阵马赛足球俱乐部前进行打气。REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
下一个
年度图片(体育类) Sports Of The Year 2012
(Reuters) - 路透社全球摄影记者2012年度体育类优秀照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
直击珠海航展 China Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition
(Reuters) - 中国国际航空航天博览会于2012年11月13日至18日在珠海举行，吸引了来自39个国家和地区的近650家中外航空航天厂商参加，室内展览净面积达28,200平方米，展出的各种类型的飞机113架，数量之多均为历届航展之最。
梦寐工作在谷歌 Working at Google
(Reuters) - 揭秘谷歌全球各地办公室，展示职场人士梦想中的工作天堂。
世界上最大的核电站 World's largest nuclear plant
(Reuters) - 柏崎刈羽核电站位于日本新泻县柏崎市刈羽村，共有7台机组，是世界上发电能力最大的核电站。
精选图集
Netherlands goes to the polls
The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.