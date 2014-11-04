24小时时事新闻（11月5日） 24Hours
11月3日，印度孟买，一名什叶派穆斯林带幼子参加阿舒拉节活动。阿舒拉节是伊斯兰教圣日是什叶派穆斯林为哀悼穆罕默德的外孙侯赛因遇难的重要纪念日。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
11月2日，墨西哥Mixquic，人们参加有4000年历史的亡灵节，人们相信过世的亲友会回来与自己相会。 REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
11月3日，土耳其边境小镇苏鲁奇，一名来自叙利亚边境重镇科巴尼的男孩在难民营中攀登栅栏。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
11月3日，美国纽约，好莱坞女星安妮·海瑟薇出席其主演的电影《星际穿越》首映礼。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
11月3日，加沙城，两名巴勒斯坦男子站在临时搭建的帐篷外。由于来自加沙地区的巴勒斯坦火箭弹落入以色列南部地区，以方决定关闭两处与加沙接壤的出入口岸。 REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
11月3日，西班牙塞维利亚，一名模特身穿设计师Claudina Mata的作品走秀。 REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
11月3日，巴基斯坦拉合尔，人们为自杀式炸弹袭击遇难者举行葬礼。2日晚发生在拉合尔靠近印度和巴基斯坦边境瓦格赫的自杀式袭击已造成至少55人死亡、118人受伤 REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
11月3日，加沙地带拉法，埃及安全部队持续执行军事行动炸毁民宅，欲建立军事加沙缓冲区，以防武装分子渗透和打击军火走私活动。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
11月3日，一艘载有约40人的非法移民船在土耳其伊斯坦布尔附近海域沉没，造成至少24人死亡。 REUTERS/Osman Orsal
11月3日，保加利亚索菲亚，一名身份不明的女子在总统大楼前放火自焚，旁观者试图扑灭火焰。目前这名女子在医院接受治疗，情况危急，自焚原因尚不明。REUTERS/Romeo Cholakov
韩国“整形天堂”乱象横生 Botched Jobs in SK
韩国整形美容市场规模达50亿美元，占全球市场的四分之一。该国繁荣的整形美容行业面临冲击，2013年关于整形手术问题以及冒牌医生的正式投诉较一年前翻了一番。
上海马拉松跑道变秀场 Shanghai Marathon
上海马拉松细雨中开跑，共有超过3.5万中外参赛者，“跑友”各种炫目造型吸引眼球。
24小时时事新闻（11月4日） 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
