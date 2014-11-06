24小时时事新闻（11月7日） 24Hours
11月5日，土耳其边境小镇Mursitpinar，一辆土耳军车停靠在叙利亚边境重镇科巴尼附近的小山上。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
11月5日，英国刘易斯区，人们参加篝火游行，以纪念1605年盖伊·福克斯企图炸毁国会大厦的“火药阴谋”失败。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
11月5日，塞尔维亚贝尔格莱德，抗议者头戴电影《V字仇杀队》主角“V怪客”的面具，纪念1605年盖伊·福克斯企图炸毁国会大厦的“火药阴谋”失败。REUTERS/Marko Djurica
11月5日，墨西哥伊瓜拉，当地居民摆放43名失踪学生头像以示抗议。墨西哥警方4日逮捕在逃的伊瓜拉市市长阿瓦尔卡夫妇，两人被控命令警方镇压示威学生，造成6名学生死亡、43名学生失踪的悲剧。 REUTERS/Henry Romore
11月5日，俄罗斯莫斯科，士兵参加阅兵式彩排，以纪念十月革命24周年。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
11月5日，斯里兰卡科伦坡，一名男子在足球练习后躺在海滩上休息。 REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
11月4日，菲律宾塔克洛班，一艘在台风“海燕”中搁浅的船舶停靠在路边。,2013年11月8日，台风“海燕”袭击菲律宾，造成近8000人死亡。 REUTERS/Erik De Castro
11月5日，西班牙大加那利马斯海滩，两名游客遥望来自非洲的非法移民。 REUTERS/Borja Suarez
11月5日，美国民主党在中期选举中遭遇“全线溃败”，总统奥巴马在白宫召开记者会，表示将寻求与共和党的合作，包括推进就业、提高最低薪酬水平等。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
11月5日，一名巴勒斯坦男子驾车冲进位于耶路撒冷的一个轻轨车站，并用铁棍袭击袭击路人，造成1人死亡，13人受伤。 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
下一个
安吉丽娜·朱莉不排除参政可能 Angelina Jolie
好莱坞女星安吉丽娜·朱莉对《名利场》杂志称，她对是否要参与政治、外交或公共服务持“开放”态度。
24小时时事新闻（11月6日） 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
歌坛女星吸金榜 Highest paid women in music
《福布斯》近日公布2014年度歌坛女星收入榜，流行天后碧昂斯以1.15亿美元的年收入登顶，成为歌坛吸金女王。
印度公路全球最危险 India Road
印度的公路是世界上最危险的，因为很多驾驶员没有接受过培训、执法不足、高速维护得不好，以及很多汽车无法通过现代冲撞试验。
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.