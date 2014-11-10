24小时时事新闻（11月11日） 24Hours
11月9日，德国纪念柏林墙倒塌25周年，一个女孩将花插进柏林墙。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
11月9日，北京，习近平在钓鱼台国宾馆会见前来参加APEC峰会的俄罗斯总统普京。 REUTERS/How Hwee Yong/Pool
11月10日，香港，29岁的英籍银行职员朱亭(Rurik Jutting)乘坐警车抵达法庭。朱亭被控于10月27日和11月1日，在位于湾仔庄士敦道60号嘉荟轩31楼的住所分别谋杀两名女子。 REUTERS/Bobby Ymore
11月9日，2014年欧洲MTV音乐录影带大奖颁奖仪式在苏格兰格拉斯哥举行，加拿大歌手Kiesza在现场献唱。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
11月9日，叙利亚艾因角，一名库尔德女士兵使用望远镜观察伊斯兰国战机。 REUTERS/Rodi Said
11月9日，英国伦敦塔，护城河里“内栽种”888,246朵陶瓷制红罂粟花，以缅怀一战中的死难者。 REUTERS/Neil Hall
11月9日，巴克莱ATP年终总决赛在伦敦举行，西班牙球迷手持加泰罗尼亚独立旗帜观看费德勒比赛。 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
11月9日，英国伦敦，剑桥公爵夫人、凯特王妃与康沃尔公爵夫人参加和平纪念日活动。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
11月9日，德国首都柏林勃兰登堡门前举行活动，纪念柏林墙倒塌25周年。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
11月8日，墨西哥城，示威者试图冲击政府,，点燃历史建筑“国家宫”的一扇大门，抗议政府对43名学生失踪的案件调查不力。REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
北京进入APEC时间
以“共建面向未来的亚太伙伴关系”为主题的亚太经合组织(APEC)北京会议开幕，北京进入APEC时间。
“小丑医生”走进上海的儿童医院 Clown Doctor in China
来自以色列的两名“小丑医生”走进上海的儿童医院，运用魔术、表演、道具等为患儿带来神奇的“小丑治疗”。
本周中国区精选（10月31日-11月7日） China Weekly
聚焦10月31日至11月7日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
走进维珍银河太空船建造基地 Virgin Space Port
“太空船2号”坠毁事故发生后，维珍银河近日发表声明，宣布第二艘“太空船2号”正在建造，目前已完成65%，有望于2015年进行试飞。
