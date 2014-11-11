24小时时事新闻（11月12日） 24Hours
11月10日，以色列最大海滨城市特拉维夫发生一起巴勒斯坦人持刀袭击以色列士兵事件，医务人员在现场救治受袭士兵。 REUTERS/Stringer
11月10日，印度新德里，幸存者参加绝食静坐，要求美国联合碳化物公司对1984年发生的博帕尔毒气泄漏事故做出额外赔偿。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
11月10日，英国伦敦，影星詹妮弗·劳伦斯出席《饥饿游戏:嘲笑鸟》首映式。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
11月10日，巴西圣若泽杜斯坎普斯，要求加薪的航空公司员工投票表决结束罢工。 REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
11月10日，缅甸内比都，一名女子灌溉花坛。 第25届东盟峰会及系列会议于11月12日至13日在缅甸首都内比都举行。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
10月24日，日本葬礼行业提供超前服务，一名女子体验穿寿衣，试躺棺材，拍遗照等殡葬服务。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
11月10日，美国纽约，空军仪仗队员参加退伍军人节。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
11月10日，飞机飞越土耳其东南部省份阿德亚曼。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
11月10日，为期6天的第十届中国国际航空航天博览会在广东珠海开幕，工人安装直升机螺旋桨。来自41个国家和地区的700多家厂商参加航展，参展飞机130多架。REUTERS/Alex Lee
11月10日， 英国伦敦，摇滚音乐人鲍勃·格尔多夫为抗击埃博拉病毒录制单曲。 REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
2014国际皇后小姐出炉 Transgender beauty
“2014国际皇后小姐”(变性人)选美大赛在泰国芭堤雅落幕，委内瑞拉佳丽Isabella Santigo夺得桂冠。
24小时时事新闻（11月11日） 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
北京进入APEC时间
以“共建面向未来的亚太伙伴关系”为主题的亚太经合组织(APEC)北京会议开幕，北京进入APEC时间。
“小丑医生”走进上海的儿童医院 Clown Doctor in China
来自以色列的两名“小丑医生”走进上海的儿童医院，运用魔术、表演、道具等为患儿带来神奇的“小丑治疗”。
