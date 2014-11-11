版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 11月 11日 星期二 14:13 BJT

24小时时事新闻（11月12日） 24Hours

11月10日，以色列最大海滨城市特拉维夫发生一起巴勒斯坦人持刀袭击以色列士兵事件，医务人员在现场救治受袭士兵。 REUTERS/Stringer

11月10日，以色列最大海滨城市特拉维夫发生一起巴勒斯坦人持刀袭击以色列士兵事件，医务人员在现场救治受袭士兵。 REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 11月 11日 星期二
11月10日，以色列最大海滨城市特拉维夫发生一起巴勒斯坦人持刀袭击以色列士兵事件，医务人员在现场救治受袭士兵。 REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 10
11月10日，印度新德里，幸存者参加绝食静坐，要求美国联合碳化物公司对1984年发生的博帕尔毒气泄漏事故做出额外赔偿。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

11月10日，印度新德里，幸存者参加绝食静坐，要求美国联合碳化物公司对1984年发生的博帕尔毒气泄漏事故做出额外赔偿。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2014年 11月 11日 星期二
11月10日，印度新德里，幸存者参加绝食静坐，要求美国联合碳化物公司对1984年发生的博帕尔毒气泄漏事故做出额外赔偿。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
2 / 10
11月10日，英国伦敦，影星詹妮弗·劳伦斯出席《饥饿游戏:嘲笑鸟》首映式。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

11月10日，英国伦敦，影星詹妮弗·劳伦斯出席《饥饿游戏:嘲笑鸟》首映式。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2014年 11月 11日 星期二
11月10日，英国伦敦，影星詹妮弗·劳伦斯出席《饥饿游戏:嘲笑鸟》首映式。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
3 / 10
11月10日，巴西圣若泽杜斯坎普斯，要求加薪的航空公司员工投票表决结束罢工。 REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

11月10日，巴西圣若泽杜斯坎普斯，要求加薪的航空公司员工投票表决结束罢工。 REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

2014年 11月 11日 星期二
11月10日，巴西圣若泽杜斯坎普斯，要求加薪的航空公司员工投票表决结束罢工。 REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Close
4 / 10
11月10日，缅甸内比都，一名女子灌溉花坛。 第25届东盟峰会及系列会议于11月12日至13日在缅甸首都内比都举行。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

11月10日，缅甸内比都，一名女子灌溉花坛。 第25届东盟峰会及系列会议于11月12日至13日在缅甸首都内比都举行。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2014年 11月 11日 星期二
11月10日，缅甸内比都，一名女子灌溉花坛。 第25届东盟峰会及系列会议于11月12日至13日在缅甸首都内比都举行。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 10
10月24日，日本葬礼行业提供超前服务，一名女子体验穿寿衣，试躺棺材，拍遗照等殡葬服务。REUTERS/Toru Hanai

10月24日，日本葬礼行业提供超前服务，一名女子体验穿寿衣，试躺棺材，拍遗照等殡葬服务。REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2014年 11月 11日 星期二
10月24日，日本葬礼行业提供超前服务，一名女子体验穿寿衣，试躺棺材，拍遗照等殡葬服务。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
6 / 10
11月10日，美国纽约，空军仪仗队员参加退伍军人节。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

11月10日，美国纽约，空军仪仗队员参加退伍军人节。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2014年 11月 11日 星期二
11月10日，美国纽约，空军仪仗队员参加退伍军人节。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 10
11月10日，飞机飞越土耳其东南部省份阿德亚曼。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

11月10日，飞机飞越土耳其东南部省份阿德亚曼。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2014年 11月 11日 星期二
11月10日，飞机飞越土耳其东南部省份阿德亚曼。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
8 / 10
11月10日，为期6天的第十届中国国际航空航天博览会在广东珠海开幕，工人安装直升机螺旋桨。来自41个国家和地区的700多家厂商参加航展，参展飞机130多架。REUTERS/Alex Lee

11月10日，为期6天的第十届中国国际航空航天博览会在广东珠海开幕，工人安装直升机螺旋桨。来自41个国家和地区的700多家厂商参加航展，参展飞机130多架。REUTERS/Alex Lee

2014年 11月 11日 星期二
11月10日，为期6天的第十届中国国际航空航天博览会在广东珠海开幕，工人安装直升机螺旋桨。来自41个国家和地区的700多家厂商参加航展，参展飞机130多架。REUTERS/Alex Lee
Close
9 / 10
11月10日， 英国伦敦，摇滚音乐人鲍勃·格尔多夫为抗击埃博拉病毒录制单曲。 REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

11月10日， 英国伦敦，摇滚音乐人鲍勃·格尔多夫为抗击埃博拉病毒录制单曲。 REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

2014年 11月 11日 星期二
11月10日， 英国伦敦，摇滚音乐人鲍勃·格尔多夫为抗击埃博拉病毒录制单曲。 REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
2014国际皇后小姐出炉 Transgender beauty

2014国际皇后小姐出炉 Transgender beauty

下一个

2014国际皇后小姐出炉 Transgender beauty

2014国际皇后小姐出炉 Transgender beauty

“2014国际皇后小姐”(变性人)选美大赛在泰国芭堤雅落幕，委内瑞拉佳丽Isabella Santigo夺得桂冠。

2014年 11月 11日
24小时时事新闻（11月11日） 24Hours

24小时时事新闻（11月11日） 24Hours

聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 11月 10日
北京进入APEC时间

北京进入APEC时间

以“共建面向未来的亚太伙伴关系”为主题的亚太经合组织(APEC)北京会议开幕，北京进入APEC时间。

2014年 11月 10日
“小丑医生”走进上海的儿童医院 Clown Doctor in China

“小丑医生”走进上海的儿童医院 Clown Doctor in China

来自以色列的两名“小丑医生”走进上海的儿童医院，运用魔术、表演、道具等为患儿带来神奇的“小丑治疗”。

2014年 11月 7日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐