24小时时事新闻（11月13日） 24Hours
11月11日，叙利亚大马士革一家战地医院内，一位母亲用纱布帮助在空袭中受伤的女儿止血。REUTERS/Badra Mamet
11月11日，美国科罗拉多州奥罗拉，科罗拉多自由纪念馆的玻璃上印有战争遇难者姓名。当天是美国退伍军人节。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking
11月11日，英国伦敦，两名男子参观名为“血染的土地红色的海”的艺术展。伦敦塔护城河里“栽种”888,246朵陶瓷制红罂粟花，以缅怀一战中的死难者。 REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
11月11日，韩国光州地方法院正式对今年4月发生沉船事故的“世越”号客轮15名船员进行宣判，判定船长李俊锡遗弃致死伤罪、违反船员法罪成立，判处其36年有期徒刑。 REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool
11月11日，英国伦敦，工作人员在劳埃德大厦参加纪念日活动。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
11月11日，西班牙马德里，艺术家Mathias Goeritz作品展在雷纳索非亚博物馆举行。 REUTERS/Susana Vera
11月11日，波兰首都华沙的“独立日”游行引发大规模骚乱，超过30人在骚乱中受伤，约200人被拘捕。REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
11月11日，美国纽约，一名参观者在911纪念碑前敬献黄玫瑰。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
11月10日，缅甸内比都，一名睡着的乘客将双脚伸出火车窗外。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
11月11日，加拿大多伦多，民众参加阵亡将士纪念日活动。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
