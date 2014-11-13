24小时时事新闻（11月14日） 24Hours
11月12日，法国巴黎，法国总统奥朗德(中)访问拉维莱特科学城，带3D眼镜观看“菲莱”登陆彗星视频。北京时间2014年11月13日凌晨，“罗塞塔”探测器的着陆器“菲莱”安全抵达了彗星表面，将开展人类历史上的首次彗星登陆行more
11月12日，日本福岛核电站，身穿防辐射服的工作人员坐在路边休息。 REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool
11月12日，日本东京，几名男子的身影映射在玻璃栏杆上。路透调查显示，绝大多数日本企业要求首相安倍晋三推迟或取消增税计划。这一结果突显出，企业担心加税可能让日本脆弱的经济复苏脱轨。 REUTERS/Thomas Petemore
10月16日，肯尼亚Baringo，一个女孩在接受割礼后准备去休息。 REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
11月12日，智利圣地亚哥，国家美术博物馆展览的使用旧衣服制作的艺术设置”人们“（Persons）。REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
11月12日，土耳其边境小镇Suruc，库尔德人挖掘坟墓，准备埋葬在与”伊斯兰国“武装分子的交火中牺牲的库尔德武装人员。 REUTERS/Osman Orsal
11月12日，美国纽约，两名工人在世贸中心大楼69层高的悬空脚手架上擦窗时，脚手架突然意外倾斜，两人在摇摇晃晃的脚手架上被困一个多小时后，救援人员将他们救出，两人已经成功脱险。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
11月12日，比利时布鲁塞尔，欧盟委员会主容克(右)与欧盟委员会经济事务专员莫斯科维奇(Pierre Moscovici)参加欧盟议会。REUTERS/Eric Vidal
11月12日，第25届东亚峰会在缅甸内比都举行，美国总统奥巴马、马来西亚总理纳吉布、俄罗斯总理梅德韦杰夫在晚宴开始前交谈。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
11月12日，2014年ATP世界巡回赛年终总决赛在英国伦敦举行，塞尔维亚选手德约科维奇进入比赛场地。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
影像中国：今昔对比 China: Then and now
中国经济迅猛发展，文化和社会等各方面均发生重大变迁，上世纪八九十年代与今日的中国面貌呈现巨大反差。
24小时时事新闻（11月13日） 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
中国“歼31”亮相珠海航展
中国新一代隐形战机“歼31”在珠海航展亮相，显示中国在航空领域的实力。
日本殡葬业推出身后体验服务 Japanese Afterlife
随着社会老龄化加剧，越来越多的日本民众选择在生前为自己规划灵柩、葬礼、墓地等殡葬服务。据预测，未来50年日本总人口将减少约3000万，成为殡葬行业的巨大商机。
