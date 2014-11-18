24小时时事新闻（11月19日） 24Hours
11月17日，巴勒斯坦示威者爬上约旦河西岸阿布迪斯镇与耶路撒冷之间的隔离墙，与以色列示威者发生冲突。一名居住在阿布迪斯的巴勒斯坦司机夜间在耶路撒冷死亡，以色列警方表示为自杀，而其同事却称看上去像谋杀。 REUTERS/Amore
11月17日，美国密苏里州克莱顿，示威者抗议非裔青年迈克尔·布朗于8月被警察射杀。 REUTERS/Jim Young
11月17日，西班牙桑路卡拉马尤，阿文戈亚太阳能发电厂。 REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
11月17日，土耳其边境小镇苏鲁奇，难民营内的库尔德妇女和孩童。 REUTERS/Osman Orsal
11月17日，澳大利亚堪培拉，中国国家主席习近平夫妇在澳大利亚总督科斯格罗夫的陪同下参观总督府。随后彭丽媛在一个野生动物园内抱起10月大的袋熊沃纳。 REUTERS/David Gray
11月17日，日本首相安倍晋三在东京出席公明党建党50周年大会。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
11月17日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一个男孩穿梭在瓦砾中搬运物品。 REUTERS/Hosam Katan
11月17日，捷克布拉格，在政策上亲俄罗斯的捷克总统米洛什·泽曼发表演讲纪念“天鹅绒革命”25周年，遭到民众抗议并被投掷杂物。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
11月17日，从土叙边境观望叙利亚边境重镇科巴尼，空袭引发爆炸，浓烟升起。 REUTERS/Osman Orsal
11月16日，日本东京银座购物区，来往行人经过一个无家可归者。日本政府17日公布今年第三季度经济数据，显示国内生产总值(GDP)下滑1.6%，继第二季度大幅收缩7.3%以来连续两季度出现负增长，经济陷入衰退。 REUTEmore
