24小时时事新闻（11月20日） 24Hours
11月18日，耶路撒冷一座犹太教堂遭到两名巴勒斯坦人袭击，造成4人死亡，多人受伤， 以色列应急小组成员清楚现场血迹。 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
11月19日凌晨，香港“占中”示威者冲向立法会大楼，用金属路障砸一面玻璃。香港警方阻止后续强行进入的示威者，占中示威沉寂一段时日的情势再度升温。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11月18日，美国芝加哥，一架小型货运飞机在居民区坠毁，撞击房屋内的居民逃离，没有受伤。 REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
11月18日，埃及开罗，“穆斯林兄弟会”领导人穆罕默德•巴迪(左)在法庭审判中祈祷。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
11月18日，葡萄牙里斯本，透过一个肥皂泡看到一名游客拍照。 REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
11月19日，波黑泽尼察，一名男子在浓雾中穿过街道。 REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
11月18，叙利亚阿勒颇，芝诺街景象。 REUTERS/Hosam Katan
11月18日，德国汉堡，被保护的天鹅乘船漂流在阿尔斯特河上。 REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
11月15日，古巴哈瓦那，孩子们参加摔跤比赛。 REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
11月18日，位于英国东北部的养鸭场爆发H5N8禽流感，约6000只染病的鸭子被捕杀。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
香港“占中”者蒙面打砸立法会大楼 HK barricades come down
部分“占中”示威者周三清晨从侧门冲进香港立法会大楼，警方阻止后续强行进入的示威者，占中示威沉寂一段时日的情势再度升温。
香港示威地点清场 HK Clear camp
香港政府周二开始对被占领近两个月的市中心示威营地展开部分清场，但主要示威地点大部分仍不受影响。
最佳中国品牌价值排行榜 Top 10 Brand
品牌咨询机构Interbrand近日发布2014最佳中国品牌价值排行榜，榜首位置多年来首次易主，腾讯取代中国移动跃居第一。
24小时时事新闻（11月19日） 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
