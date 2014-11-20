24小时时事新闻（11月21日） 24Hours
11月19日，以色列小村Yanuh-Jat，德鲁兹教派穆斯林观看遭枪杀的警察葬礼。携带刀枪等武器的巴勒斯坦人于18日在耶路撒冷冲进一座正统犹太教街区的犹太教堂并发动袭击，致使包括一名以色列警察在内的5人死亡。 REUTEmore
11月19日，印尼望加锡，一名学生抗议者被警察抛掷的燃烧弹击中。印尼新总统佐科17日晚通过全国电视广播宣布了政府将大幅度调高燃油价格的决定。 REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
11月19日，英国伦敦爆发示威活动，学生走上街头抗议高涨的大学注册费及国家削减教育经费预算。 REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
11月18日，巴西纳萨尔保利斯塔，Atibainha大坝鸟瞰图。圣保罗州遭遇50年来最严重的旱情，该州主要水源河流已经干涸，有些河床出现龟裂。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce
11月19日，日本京都，身穿和服的游客游览公园。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
11月19日，印度新德里，拾荒者在一个垃圾场内寻找可回收材料。 REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
11月19日，希腊雅典，叙利亚难民举行集会，要求希腊政府为其提供庇护。REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
11月19日，日本央行行长黑田东彦在东京出席新闻发布会。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
11月19日，美国纽约州州长安德鲁·科莫在西塞内卡公路上勘查雪灾情况。纽约州遭遇暴风雪天气袭击，部分地区降雪达1.5米，部分高速公布关闭。 REUTERS/Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News/Pmore
11月19日，在摩纳哥国庆日阅兵典礼上，摩纳哥亲王阿尔贝二世亲吻王妃夏琳•维斯托克。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
24小时时事新闻（11月20日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
香港“占中”者蒙面打砸立法会大楼 HK barricades come down
部分“占中”示威者周三清晨从侧门冲进香港立法会大楼，警方阻止后续强行进入的示威者，占中示威沉寂一段时日的情势再度升温。
香港示威地点清场 HK Clear camp
香港政府周二开始对被占领近两个月的市中心示威营地展开部分清场，但主要示威地点大部分仍不受影响。
最佳中国品牌价值排行榜 Top 10 Brand
品牌咨询机构Interbrand近日发布2014最佳中国品牌价值排行榜，榜首位置多年来首次易主，腾讯取代中国移动跃居第一。
