24小时时事新闻（11月25日） 24Hours

11月23日，加沙地带，亲属们在遭以色列军队枪杀的巴勒斯坦男子葬礼上痛哭。巴勒斯坦卫生部表示，这是自加沙8月在埃及调停下停火、结束50天战事以来首次发生的枪杀死亡事件。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
11月23日，2014年F1锦标赛阿联酋阿布扎比站落幕，梅赛德斯车队英国车手汉密尔顿获得冠军后与女友妮可·舒辛格相拥。 REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
11月23日，2014年第42届全美音乐奖在洛杉矶诺基亚剧院举行，阿尔巴尼亚流行歌星Bleona身穿透视装走上红地毯。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
11月23日，耶路撒冷地区法院，两名以色列狱警坐在遭指控的边防警察身旁。检察官指控该名边防警察射杀一名巴勒斯坦青年。REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
11月23日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺亚尔斯克，一名78岁的冬泳俱乐部成员在叶尼塞河边做俯卧撑。 REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
11月24日，哈萨克斯坦的拜科努尔航天发射基地，俄罗斯向国际空间站发射载人飞船“联盟TMA-15M”。REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
11月22日，俄罗斯斯塔夫罗波尔，叶尔莫洛夫军校学生参加训练项目。 REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
11月23日，奥地利小村塞费尔德，秋日湖光山色。 REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
11月23日，美国密苏里州弗格森，一位居民撑伞经过贴着标语的墙壁。因3个半月前白人警察威尔逊当街射杀非洲裔青年布朗一案悬而未决，弗格森再现紧张态势，示威抗议持续不断。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
11月23日，法国维尔诺夫达斯克，费德勒在第四场较量中横扫加斯奎特，首次夺得男子网球团体赛事戴维斯杯。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
