24小时时事新闻（11月28日） 24Hours
11月26日，香港警察在旺角采取清场行动，警察将一位受到惊吓的路人搀扶至路边。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
11月26日，香港警方逮捕了包括学民思潮召集人黄之锋(左)及学联副秘书长岑敖晖(右)等学生领袖。 REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
11月26日，以色列阿什杜德，两名正统犹太教徒在暴风雨中聊天。 在REUTERS/Amir Cohen
11月26日，尼日利亚奥绍博，学生们参加奥逊州州长Rauf Aregbesola第二个任期就职典礼彩排。 REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
11月25日，美国密苏里州佛格森镇，骚乱人群推到一辆警车。美国圣路易斯大陪审团当日裁决不对8月枪杀黑人青年布朗的白人警察威尔逊提起刑事诉讼，此决定公布后发生暴力抗议和抢劫事件。 REUTERS/Jim Young
11月25日，利比亚蒙罗维亚，总统埃伦·约翰逊-瑟利夫接收中国救援医疗队员的体温检查。REUTERS/James Giahyue
11月26日，加沙拉法，巴勒斯坦人穿过过境关卡返回加沙。埃及当日开放拉法边境过境关卡，允许巴勒斯坦人返回加沙，但通往其他地区的关卡仍然封锁。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
11月26日，第18届南盟峰会在尼泊尔加德满都举行，巴基斯坦总理谢里夫从印度总理莫迪身后走过。 REUTERS/Narendra Shrestha/Pool
11月26日，巴基斯坦奎达发生医务人员遇袭事件，一名男子(左二)在遇难者遗体旁哭泣。不明身份的枪手对正在进行小儿麻痹疫苗接种的医务人员发起袭击，造成4名医务志愿者死亡、另有3人受伤。 REUTERS/Naseer Ahmmore
11月26日，瑞士巴塞尔主场迎战欧冠小组赛对手皇马，巴塞尔球迷在现场助威。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
下一个
香港警方旺角清场 Police clear HK camp
占中”运动已持续约两个月，香港警察在旺角采取清场行动，逮捕包括多名学生领袖在内的数十名示威者。
美国弗格森爆发骚乱Ferguson Riots
美国密苏里州一陪审团裁决不起诉枪杀黑人青年的白人警官威尔逊，此后弗格森发生暴力抗议和抢劫事件，当局下令增派国民警卫队人员应对骚乱。
走进世外桃源：秘鲁漂浮村落 Floating Village
秘鲁乌鲁斯人在的的喀喀湖用芦苇编织了一种人工岛，在岛上自由自在的生活。
24小时时事新闻（11月27日） 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.