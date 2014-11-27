版本:
中国
24小时时事新闻（11月28日） 24Hours

11月26日，香港警察在旺角采取清场行动，警察将一位受到惊吓的路人搀扶至路边。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

11月26日，香港警方逮捕了包括学民思潮召集人黄之锋(左)及学联副秘书长岑敖晖(右)等学生领袖。 REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren

11月26日，以色列阿什杜德，两名正统犹太教徒在暴风雨中聊天。 在REUTERS/Amir Cohen

11月26日，尼日利亚奥绍博，学生们参加奥逊州州长Rauf Aregbesola第二个任期就职典礼彩排。 REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

11月25日，美国密苏里州佛格森镇，骚乱人群推到一辆警车。美国圣路易斯大陪审团当日裁决不对8月枪杀黑人青年布朗的白人警察威尔逊提起刑事诉讼，此决定公布后发生暴力抗议和抢劫事件。 REUTERS/Jim Young

11月25日，利比亚蒙罗维亚，总统埃伦·约翰逊-瑟利夫接收中国救援医疗队员的体温检查。REUTERS/James Giahyue

11月26日，加沙拉法，巴勒斯坦人穿过过境关卡返回加沙。埃及当日开放拉法边境过境关卡，允许巴勒斯坦人返回加沙，但通往其他地区的关卡仍然封锁。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

11月26日，第18届南盟峰会在尼泊尔加德满都举行，巴基斯坦总理谢里夫从印度总理莫迪身后走过。 REUTERS/Narendra Shrestha/Pool

11月26日，巴基斯坦奎达发生医务人员遇袭事件，一名男子(左二)在遇难者遗体旁哭泣。不明身份的枪手对正在进行小儿麻痹疫苗接种的医务人员发起袭击，造成4名医务志愿者死亡、另有3人受伤。 REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

11月26日，瑞士巴塞尔主场迎战欧冠小组赛对手皇马，巴塞尔球迷在现场助威。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

香港警方旺角清场 Police clear HK camp

香港警方旺角清场 Police clear HK camp

占中”运动已持续约两个月，香港警察在旺角采取清场行动，逮捕包括多名学生领袖在内的数十名示威者。

美国弗格森爆发骚乱Ferguson Riots

美国密苏里州一陪审团裁决不起诉枪杀黑人青年的白人警官威尔逊，此后弗格森发生暴力抗议和抢劫事件，当局下令增派国民警卫队人员应对骚乱。

走进世外桃源：秘鲁漂浮村落 Floating Village

秘鲁乌鲁斯人在的的喀喀湖用芦苇编织了一种人工岛，在岛上自由自在的生活。

24小时时事新闻（11月27日） 24Hours

聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

