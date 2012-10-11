24小时时事新闻(10月11日) 24Hours
10月9日，希腊雅典，民众举行示威活动，抗议德国总理默克尔对希腊进行欧债危机以来的首次访问。 REUTERS/Grigoris Siamidis
一名示威者向防暴警察大喊。默克尔表示希腊痛苦的改革会有回报。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
一名男子在街头裸奔抗议。 REUTERS/John Kolesidis
10月9日，孟加拉达卡，一个孩子在制革厂的废弃产品堆上玩耍。据研究报告称，孟加拉首都达卡贫民区内制作的奢华皮制品销售全球，但代价是厂内工人甚至孩童暴露在有害化学物质中，在可怕意外中受伤也是常有的事。 REUTERS/Anmore
10月9日，尼泊尔拉利特普尔，一只山羊站在寺庙的柱子上。REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
10月9日，比利时布鲁塞尔，欧洲央行总裁德拉吉(Mario Draghi)参加欧洲议会的经济和货币事务委员会会议。 REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
10月2日，黑山波德戈里察的一家咖啡馆。REUTERS/Marko Djurica
10月9日，加拿大西温哥华，一条鲑鱼跃出水面，附近是一艘渔船。 REUTERS/Andy Clark
10月9日，美国宾夕法尼亚州柏芳特，美国宾夕法尼亚州州立大学前橄榄球助理教练桑达斯基(Jerry Sandusky)(中)离开法院。桑达斯基被法院裁定因其性侵犯男童等45项罪名而面临至少30年(30－60年)的监禁。REmore
10月9日，奥地利维也纳，一名观众拍摄列奥波多博物馆前面的“裸体男子”艺术装置。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
10月4日，阿富汗喀布尔，一名吸毒者的身影映射在镜子中。 REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
10月9日，英国伦敦，街头艺术家完成一幅艺术家谢泼德·费尔雷(Shepard Fairey)的作品。英国首相卡梅伦称，国际货币基金组织(IMF)最新报告强调英国不应偏离当前削减赤字和提振经济的计划。 REUTERS/Anmore
10月8日，美国旧金山，总统奥巴马在竞选基金演唱会上讲话。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
10月9日，英国英格兰，英格兰国家队训练备战世界杯预选赛，威廉王子夫妇造访训练场并体验训练设施。 REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
10月9日，国际货币基金组织(IMF)和世界银行理事会年会在日本东京举行，会场上的“初音未来”形象。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
10月9日，香港，一名男子躺在其“棺材房”内。继笼屋、板间屋之后，香港出现在公寓内用木板搭砌的多层“棺材房”，每个“棺材房”长约2米、宽70厘米，租金为1,450港币。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
